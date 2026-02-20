Gig Guide: Boyz II Men return to South Africa, Giselle makes its way to the State Theatre and Rubicon showcases fashion with a purpose

Smooth ’90s: Boyz II Men’s tour promises an unforgettable night of romance, rhythm and vocal brilliance. Photo: Supplied

Boyz II Men returns to South Africa

R&B royalty is heading our way as Boyz II Men return to South Africa this May for a tour guaranteed to stir up serious nostalgia.

The multi-award-winning trio, known for their velvety harmonies and timeless love songs, will once again light up local stages with a hit-packed live show.

Cape Town fans can catch them on 27 May 2026 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, while Pretoria audiences are in for a double treat on 29 and 30 May 2026 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square.

Expect classic slow jams, singalong favourites and the kind of rich vocal blend that made Boyz II Men global superstars.

Whether you’re reliving your 1990s soundtrack or introducing a new generation to smooth R&B magic, this tour promises an unforgettable night of romance, rhythm and pure vocal brilliance.

Giselle at the South African State Theatre

Haunting tale: Giselle features principals Tammy Higgins and Revil Yon. Photo: Supplied

This week, the spotlight falls on the South African State Theatre as Joburg Ballet brings its silver jubilee production of Giselle to Pretoria from 20 to 22 February. Launching the company’s 25th Anniversary Season, the sublime romantic classic celebrates a legacy that began in 2001 when the troupe was founded as the South African Ballet Theatre. Fittingly, Giselle was the first ballet performed by the company and remains a cornerstone of its repertoire.

Staged by acclaimed former South African ballerina Angela Malan, with ballet mistress Kim Vieira and assistant producers Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Karen Beukes MacDonald, the production honours both heritage and artistry.

A haunting tale of love, betrayal and forgiveness, Giselle features principals Tammy Higgins, Ryoko Yagyu and Monike Cristina in the title role, partnered by Revil Yon, Ivan Domiciano and Bruno Miranda as Albrecht.

Expect ethereal beauty, dramatic intensity and ghostly corps de ballet scenes that linger long after curtain call.

Rubicon: Fashion meets purpose

In Bloom: The fashion range embraces renewal and rebirth.

Photo: Supplied

Fashion meets fierce purpose as Rubicon Clothing unveils Conceiving in the Mind, a powerful new collaboration with non-profit Women and Men Against Child Abuse. More than a campaign, the initiative is a national call to think deliberately and act intentionally so that more children are born into safe, chosen and protected environments.

At the heart of the movement is In Bloom, Rubicon’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase evolving into an exclusive summer capsule collection launching in early 2026.

Awash in radiant Citrine yellow symbolising power, vigour and hope, the range extends the brand’s Ethereal Continuum while embracing renewal and rebirth.

Founder and creative director Hangwani Nengovhela describes the collection as a celebration of strength and light, aligned with advocacy for the vulnerable.

The collection will be shot at Graham Contemporary Art Gallery, where art and fashion converge.