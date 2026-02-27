Gig Guide: Freshlyground return with Take Me Home, The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents The Gatherers with Sbusiso Ncube and  BASE Pulse to launch soon to DStv Channel 322

Soulful: Freshlyground’s single Take Me Home is a heartfelt anthem for anyone craving belonging. Photo: Supplied

Freshlyground reinvents itself with new bluesy track

South African favourites Freshlyground return with Take Me Home, the third single from their forthcoming album of the same name.

It’s a powerful statement of reinvention. Swopping their signature Afro-pop bounce for a bluesy, deeply soulful groove, the band signal a bold new era.

At the centre of it all is vocalist Mbali Makhoba, whose commanding presence injects fresh fire into the group’s sound.

The accompanying video, directed by Ian Gabriel, offers a striking introduction to Makhoba, not just a new voice but a new force.

Built organically by the band with guitarist Josh Hawks shaping the initial chords before a full-band evolution, the track resonates instantly.

A heartfelt anthem for anyone craving belonging, Take Me Home feels less like a single and more like an arrival.

Freshlyground aren’t just changing, they’re thriving.

All that jazz: The Gatherers with Sbusiso Ncube

Get ready for an unforgettable jazz evening as The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents The Gatherers, a spirited jazz collective under the leadership of drummer Sbusiso Ncube, pictured.

The performance is on Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 5.30 at the UKZN Jazz Centre. The ensemble brings together Durban’s emerging jazz talent, featuring Thembalethu Bhengu (vocals), Siyalo Zulu (trombone), Ntokozo Nsibande (trumpet), Samkelo Njinji (piano), Zolile Mgqatsa (double bass), Njabulo Shabalala (percussion) and Ncube on drums. With intricate horn lines, inventive improvisation and a tight rhythm section, The Gatherers blend classic jazz sensibilities with modern flair.

Audiences can look forward to original compositions alongside creatively interpreted jazz standards, highlighting both technical skill and artistic cohesion.

A must-see for jazz enthusiasts, music students and anyone eager to experience Durban’s next wave of jazz excellence.

BASE Pulse set to amplify African voices

Spotlight: BASE Pulse is a hub for Africa’s next-generation creatives. Photo: Supplied

A new wave of African youth culture is about to hit your screens with the launch of BASE Pulse, coming soon to DStv Channel 322.

More than a music channel, BASE Pulse is a multiplatform hub for Africa’s next-generation creatives, blending music, storytelling, digital content and live experiences to showcase the continent’s vibrant youth culture.

From the streets of urban townships to global stages, the channel celebrates the rhythms, styles and voices shaping Africa today. Signature shows like #Highlife Reloaded, #KeWave and Plugged-In spotlight regional hits, trending pop culture and emerging talent, while interactive segments give audiences a say in the music they love.

Created by Pulse Entertainment, BASE Pulse is designed to connect, elevate and amplify African voices, offering young creators opportunities to reach global audiences.

For fans of music, style and culture, the channel promises an always-on pulse of Africa’s energy, innovation and creativity.