Jazzwrld and Thukuthela lead as Metro FM Music Awards 2026 nominees revealed

The race for the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 has begun, with Jazzwrld and Thukuthela emerging as the clear early frontrunners.
Announced at a star-studded nominees party at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, this year’s nominations reflect a music landscape firmly in the grip of amapiano’s continued evolution, while making space for gospel, jazz, maskandi and hip-hop heavyweights. In total, 21 categories and more than 100 artists are in contention.
Jazzwrld and Thukuthela each secured seven nominations, giving the duo significant momentum heading into the awards ceremony scheduled for April. Close behind is a cluster of multiple nominees, among them Mawhoo, Sam Deep, Kabza De Small and Jazzwrld’s frequent collaborators across the amapiano ecosystem, a sign of how collaborative the scene has become.
This year’s edition also introduces two new categories, Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo, signalling the awards’ attempt to keep pace with shifting listener tastes and the resurgence of traditional and hybrid sounds.
Notably, artists Karishma, Goon Flavour and Nkesh, among others, arrive as first-time nominees, suggesting the pipeline of new talent remains strong even as established names continue to dominate the upper tiers of the ballot.
The ceremony will take place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026, with public voting now open via Metro FM’s website.
Below is the full list of nominees.
Best Jazz Album
- Mandisi Dyantyis — Intlambululo: ukuhlambulula
- Judith Sephuma — When Winter Fades
- Andile Yenana — Way Out Is In
- Benjamin Jeptha—- Homecoming Revisited
- Siphamandla “Paras” Dlamini — Ingoma Busuku
Best Gospel Album
- Xolly Mncwango — Unusual Live/Deluxe
- Nontokozo Mkhize — The Live Experience
- Musa Yende — Sustained by Grace
- Mmatema — Heart of Gratitude
- Nothando Hlophe — A New Dawn
Best Produced Album
- Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Most Wanted
- Kabza De Small — Bab Motha
- Sam Deep, Stixx and Nvcho — Kings of Kwapi
- Kelvin Momo — Thato Ya Modimo
- Lwah Ndlunkulu — Amaciko
Best Collaboration
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano — Shela
- Jazzwrld, Mawhoo, Thukuthela and Gl_Ceejay — Uzizwa Kanjani
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza — You Make Me Happy
- Mawhoo, Gl_Ceejay, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Bengicela
- Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh — Ngishutheni
Song of the Year
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano — Shela
- DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa & Uncool MC — Zep
- DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter — Abantwana Bakho
- Mawhoo, Gl_Ceejay, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Bengicela
- Khadeair, Peekay Mzee & Kaytah — Magumba
- Jazzwrld, Mawhoo, Thukuthela & Gl_Ceejay — Uzizwa Kanjani
- Shandesh and Mvzzle — Sdudla or Slender
- Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh — Ngishutheni
- Umafikizolo — Uzoncengwa Unyoko
- Ciza, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Isaka
Best Viral Challenge
- DJ Smallz, Zinedinex, Sguche; 031 Choppa & Uncool MC — Zep
- Mluucisian, Ricky Lenyora, DJ Maphorisa, Vulela Maweekend; Mark Khoza & Angekenanuye MC — Malacosta
- Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh — Ngishutheni
- Shandesh and Mvzzle — Sdudla or Slender
- Umafikizolo — Uyoncengwa Unyoko
Best Female Artist
- Mawhoo
- Lordkez
- Zee Nxumalo
- Shandesh
- Lwa Ndlunkulu
Best Styled Artist
- Musa Keys
- Daliwonga
- K.O
- Vusi Nova
- Zee Nxumalo
Best R&B Song
- Lordkez — Aweh
- Una Rams — Priceless Possession
- Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele — Come Duze
- Lloyiso — Higher
- Langa Mavuso — Dangerous
Best Maskandi
- Umafikizolo — Uzoncengwa Unyoko
- Simonofu and Zee Nxumalo — Sajola Kamnandi
- Mzukulu, Intombi Yasolundi — Ubu Ghost Bami
- Khuzani — Umanikinikana
- Siya Ntuli — Amaphiko
Best Male Artist
- Sam Deep
- Ciza
- Kabza De Small
- Kelvin Momo
- DJ Maphorisa
Best Hip Hop
- Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece — Four Horsemen
- Yanga Chief — What If (Mngani)
- Big Zulu ft. Emtee — Abazazi Bafunani
- Makwa ft. Kwesta — Umguzumbane We Summer
- K.O ft. Cassper Nyovest — Supa Nova
Best Dance
- Mawhoo, Gl_Ceejay, Thukuthela & Jazzwrld — Bengicela
- Khadeair, Peekay Mzee, Kaytah — Magumba
- Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela — Isaka
- Jazzwrld, Thukuthela, Babalwa M & Dlala Thukzin — Uvalo
- Jazzwrld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay — Uzizwa Kanjani
Best Music Video
- Zee Nxumalo, Skillz & Sykes — Mamma
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza — You Make Me Happy
- Lordkez — Aweh
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano — Shela
- Ciza, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Isaka
Best Lekompo
- Janesh & Hitboss — Ngwanaka
- Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax & DJ Janisto — Wa Inama
- Shandesh and Mvzzle — Sdudla or Slender
- Shebeshxt, Naqua SA; Zee Nxumalo & Slidoo Man — Rato Laka
- Mvzzle, Mawhoo, Natiey Lepaka & Janesh — Leskandi 2.0
Best Amapiano
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano — Shela
- DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter — Abantwana Bakho
- DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC, Mellow and Sleazy — Dlala Ka Yona
- DJ Jaivane, Smaki 08, Wesley Keys & De Rose — Lutho
- Kabza De Small, Sykes, Young Stunna, Nkosazana, Tracy & Thatohatsi — Ngiyozama
Best Kwaito / Gqom
- Dladla Mshunqisi & Beast RSA — Puku Puku
- DJ Lag & Zee Nxumalo & KC Driller — Ngiyasindelwa
- DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’mamane — Awungazi
- Kamo Mphela, Aymos, QUE DJ & Jay Music — Partii
- Bello B & We Dem Boyz — Dubai
Best African Pop
- Lwah Ndlunkulu — Mnakwethu
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza — You Make Me Happy
- Naledi Aphiwe, Blxckie, Lily Faith — Waiting for You
- Mawelele & Naledi Aphiwe — Buya Ekhaya
- Samthing Soweto — Deda
Best New Artist
- Shandesh
- Khadeair
- Kharishma
- Goon Flavour
- Nkeshemba
Artist of the Year
- DJ Maphorisa
- Sam Deep
- Ciza
- Shandesh
- Zee Nxumalo
Best Duo or Group
- Thukuthela & Jazzwrld
- Dladla Mshunqisi & Beast RSA
- Inkabi Nation
- Focalistic & Ch’cco
- Major League DJs