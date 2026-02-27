Jazzwrld and Thukuthela lead as Metro FM Music Awards 2026 nominees revealed

The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 nominations spotlight amapiano’s dominance, with Jazzwrld and Thukuthela emerging as the names to watch.

The race for the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 has begun, with Jazzwrld and Thukuthela emerging as the clear early frontrunners.

Announced at a star-studded nominees party at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, this year’s nominations reflect a music landscape firmly in the grip of amapiano’s continued evolution, while making space for gospel, jazz, maskandi and hip-hop heavyweights. In total, 21 categories and more than 100 artists are in contention.

Jazzwrld and Thukuthela each secured seven nominations, giving the duo significant momentum heading into the awards ceremony scheduled for April. Close behind is a cluster of multiple nominees, among them Mawhoo, Sam Deep, Kabza De Small and Jazzwrld’s frequent collaborators across the amapiano ecosystem, a sign of how collaborative the scene has become.

This year’s edition also introduces two new categories, Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo, signalling the awards’ attempt to keep pace with shifting listener tastes and the resurgence of traditional and hybrid sounds.

Notably, artists Karishma, Goon Flavour and Nkesh, among others, arrive as first-time nominees, suggesting the pipeline of new talent remains strong even as established names continue to dominate the upper tiers of the ballot.

The ceremony will take place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026, with public voting now open via Metro FM’s website.

Below is the full list of nominees.

Best Jazz Album

Mandisi Dyantyis — Intlambululo: ukuhlambulula

Judith Sephuma — When Winter Fades

Andile Yenana — Way Out Is In

Benjamin Jeptha—- Homecoming Revisited

Siphamandla “Paras” Dlamini — Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

Xolly Mncwango — Unusual Live/Deluxe

Nontokozo Mkhize — The Live Experience

Musa Yende — Sustained by Grace

Mmatema — Heart of Gratitude

Nothando Hlophe — A New Dawn

Best Produced Album

Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Most Wanted

Kabza De Small — Bab Motha

Sam Deep, Stixx and Nvcho — Kings of Kwapi

Kelvin Momo — Thato Ya Modimo

Lwah Ndlunkulu — Amaciko

Best Collaboration

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano — Shela

Jazzwrld, Mawhoo, Thukuthela and Gl_Ceejay — Uzizwa Kanjani

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza — You Make Me Happy

Mawhoo, Gl_Ceejay, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Bengicela

Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh — Ngishutheni

Song of the Year

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano — Shela

DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa & Uncool MC — Zep

DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter — Abantwana Bakho

Mawhoo, Gl_Ceejay, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Bengicela

Khadeair, Peekay Mzee & Kaytah — Magumba

Jazzwrld, Mawhoo, Thukuthela & Gl_Ceejay — Uzizwa Kanjani

Shandesh and Mvzzle — Sdudla or Slender

Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh — Ngishutheni

Umafikizolo — Uzoncengwa Unyoko

Ciza, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Isaka

Best Viral Challenge

DJ Smallz, Zinedinex, Sguche; 031 Choppa & Uncool MC — Zep

Mluucisian, Ricky Lenyora, DJ Maphorisa, Vulela Maweekend; Mark Khoza & Angekenanuye MC — Malacosta

Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh — Ngishutheni

Shandesh and Mvzzle — Sdudla or Slender

Umafikizolo — Uyoncengwa Unyoko

Best Female Artist

Mawhoo

Lordkez

Zee Nxumalo

Shandesh

Lwa Ndlunkulu

Best Styled Artist

Musa Keys

Daliwonga

K.O

Vusi Nova

Zee Nxumalo

Best R&B Song

Lordkez — Aweh

Una Rams — Priceless Possession

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele — Come Duze

Lloyiso — Higher

Langa Mavuso — Dangerous

Best Maskandi

Umafikizolo — Uzoncengwa Unyoko

Simonofu and Zee Nxumalo — Sajola Kamnandi

Mzukulu, Intombi Yasolundi — Ubu Ghost Bami

Khuzani — Umanikinikana

Siya Ntuli — Amaphiko

Best Male Artist

Sam Deep

Ciza

Kabza De Small

Kelvin Momo

DJ Maphorisa

Best Hip Hop

Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece — Four Horsemen

Yanga Chief — What If (Mngani)

Big Zulu ft. Emtee — Abazazi Bafunani

Makwa ft. Kwesta — Umguzumbane We Summer

K.O ft. Cassper Nyovest — Supa Nova

Best Dance

Mawhoo, Gl_Ceejay, Thukuthela & Jazzwrld — Bengicela

Khadeair, Peekay Mzee, Kaytah — Magumba

Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela — Isaka

Jazzwrld, Thukuthela, Babalwa M & Dlala Thukzin — Uvalo

Jazzwrld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay — Uzizwa Kanjani

Best Music Video

Zee Nxumalo, Skillz & Sykes — Mamma

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza — You Make Me Happy

Lordkez — Aweh

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano — Shela

Ciza, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela — Isaka

Best Lekompo

Janesh & Hitboss — Ngwanaka

Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax & DJ Janisto — Wa Inama

Shandesh and Mvzzle — Sdudla or Slender

Shebeshxt, Naqua SA; Zee Nxumalo & Slidoo Man — Rato Laka

Mvzzle, Mawhoo, Natiey Lepaka & Janesh — Leskandi 2.0

Best Amapiano

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano — Shela

DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter — Abantwana Bakho

DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC, Mellow and Sleazy — Dlala Ka Yona

DJ Jaivane, Smaki 08, Wesley Keys & De Rose — Lutho

Kabza De Small, Sykes, Young Stunna, Nkosazana, Tracy & Thatohatsi — Ngiyozama

Best Kwaito / Gqom

Dladla Mshunqisi & Beast RSA — Puku Puku

DJ Lag & Zee Nxumalo & KC Driller — Ngiyasindelwa

DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’mamane — Awungazi

Kamo Mphela, Aymos, QUE DJ & Jay Music — Partii

Bello B & We Dem Boyz — Dubai

Best African Pop

Lwah Ndlunkulu — Mnakwethu

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza — You Make Me Happy

Naledi Aphiwe, Blxckie, Lily Faith — Waiting for You

Mawelele & Naledi Aphiwe — Buya Ekhaya

Samthing Soweto — Deda

Best New Artist

Shandesh

Khadeair

Kharishma

Goon Flavour

Nkeshemba

Artist of the Year

DJ Maphorisa

Sam Deep

Ciza

Shandesh

Zee Nxumalo

Best Duo or Group