Mahindra Fusion Fest Returns: Bigger, bolder and unapologetically South African

Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 returns to Pretoria this March, transforming the SunBet Arena into an immersive collision of music, fashion and art that celebrates the bold future of South African creativity

On 7 March 2026, something bigger than a festival takes over the SunBet Arena. The Mahindra Fusion Fest is back.

After shaking the room in 2025 with over 7 000 attendees and a daring blend of established icons and rising disruptors, the 2026 edition signals evolution. What started as an ambitious idea has matured into a cultural force, one that understands that South African creativity isn’t meant to sit in neat categories. It spills. It overlaps. It remixes itself.

At the centre of it all is Mahindra South Africa, positioning the festival not as a once-off spectacle but as a living, breathing platform. Fusion Fest doesn’t just book performers; it engineers conversations between disciplines. Music doesn’t headline alone. Fashion doesn’t decorate from the sidelines. Art doesn’t hang quietly in the background. Everything moves together.

And this year, the scale matches the ambition.

SunBet Arena will be reimagined as a fully immersive canvas, a shape-shifting performance space where stage design, lighting and choreography are woven into one fluid narrative. Massive screens, kinetic draping and arena-level production promise something closer to a theatrical experience than a standard live show. Every note, every step, every silhouette is amplified. It’s a spectacle with intention.

But beyond the lights and pyrotechnics lies the real heartbeat of Fusion Fest: discovery.

The nationwide talent search spanning music, fashion and art has drawn fierce competition from across the country. In music, judges including Zee Nxumalo and Karen Zoid have narrowed the field to three finalists after razor-thin margins. The final call rests with Nxumalo, who will crown the winner ahead of the March showcase, handing one emerging act the kind of platform most artists wait years for.

Fashion has delivered its own wave of boldness. Under the watchful eye of Thula Sindi, alongside industry heavyweights including Mzu Mbane, five designers are refining collections that will be unveiled live on the night. The R30 000 prize is significant but the real currency is visibility. National attention. Industry validation. A moment.

Meanwhile, the art category produced nearly 120 submissions, with Cape Town creative Anda Mncayi emerging as the standout. His work will be integrated directly into the festival environment, reinforcing what Fusion Fest understands so well: art shouldn’t be separated from experience. It should shape it.

What also sets 2026 apart is its national footprint. Roadshows in Cape Town and Durban have extended the energy beyond Pretoria, giving the movement texture and regional voice. The message is clear, this is not a city-bound celebration. It’s a pan-South African exchange.

There’s something powerful about a space where genres collapse and emerging talent stands shoulder-to-shoulder with established names. It mirrors the country itself: layered, restless, inventive.

On 7 March, the doors open at 6pm. Tickets start at R300. But what unfolds inside the arena will be worth far more, a reminder that when South African music, fashion and art truly collaborate, the result isn’t just entertainment.

It’s cultural momentum.