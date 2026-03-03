Stogie T remains South Africa’s hip-hop crusader

Stogie T’s Metro FM nod for ‘Four Horsemen’ marks a milestone collaboration bridging eras and reaffirming hip-hop’s respect for elite craftsmanship

With the release of the 2026 nominees for the Metro FM Awards, a name often overlooked during award season in the South African music industry emerged with a single but significant nod. Veteran emcee Stogie T earned a nomination in the Best Hip-Hop category for his mammoth collaborative single, Four Horsemen, featuring Nasty C, A-Reece and Maggz.

Other nominees in the category include Yanga Chief’s What If? (Mgani), Big Zulu’s Abazazi Bafunani featuring Emtee, Makwa’s Umguzumbane We Summer featuring Kwesta and K.O’s Supa Nova featuring Cassper Nyovest.

For the hip-hop stalwart, the nomination is a victory. Throughout his career, Stogie T has uncompromisingly championed meaningful lyricism above fleeting commercial trends. Recognition from a mainstream platform like the Metro FM Awards reinforces the notion that he has never needed to dilute his ethos to reach the masses. Even if mainstream validation is not his primary pursuit, such acknowledgment affirms the artistic aspirations of every serious musician striving for substance over spectacle.

What makes the nomination particularly pivotal is the nature of the song itself. Four Horsemen, taken from his 2025 album ANOMY, is a lyrical tour de force. It assembles an unmatched cast of emcees — A-Reece, Nasty C and Maggz – who each deliver razor-sharp verses that exemplify elite penmanship and commanding rap performance. Primarily English rappers, they embody the universality of South African hip-hop, enabling the song to garner critical acclaim beyond local borders.

The song’s title draws from the biblical narrative in the Book of Revelation Chapter 6, which centres on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who are symbols of conquest, war, famine and death. The imagery has long found expression in literature, art and popular culture. Hip-hop aficionados will remember American underground lyricists Canibus, Ras Kass, Killa Priest and Kurupt, who famously formed a supergroup titled The HRSMN, similarly inspired by the apocalyptic foursome.

Beyond biblical symbolism, Stogie T’s Four Horseman collaboration operates as a metaphor for generational convergence within South African hip-hop. Stogie T represents the old guard, the offspring of the genre’s founding fathers (Prophets of the City, Black Noise). Maggz stands as a direct descendant of the formative era and is now a peer. A-Reece and Nasty C embody a younger generation, second degrees removed, that has successfully fused lyrical dexterity with commercial reach, standing on the shoulders of the pioneers they now find themselves in concert with.

The result is a rare intergenerational cipher. A living archive tracing the evolution of South African hip-hop from underground purism to globally conscious artistry. It proves that despite shifts in sound and market forces, sharp lyricism remains the common currency across eras. To this point, Maggz raps perhaps the most salient lines in the song when he observes: “We grieve lately, man, it seems crazy/ We lost so many legends that made your faves wavy/ Your favs cagey, no showing respect/ After years, will they be here? Will they grow and adapt? And when the tide rises, will they float or get wrecked?/ Or will they fade out in the history and still live in the past?”

A particularly compelling layer to the song is that it marks the first time A-Reece and Nasty C appear on the same song. The two have long been rumoured to share a mercurial rivalry, one shrouded more in myth than documented fact, unlike the widely publicised feud between AKA and Cassper Nyovest. The mystique heightened the anticipation surrounding the collaboration. Stogie T says the song evolved gradually, with each artist joining at different stages before ultimately realising they would share the same record. The careful orchestration amplified the song’s intrigue, contributing to its overwhelming attention and acclaim.

The song has also led to a few milestones. ANOMY debuted at number one on both Apple Music and Spotify’s South African Hip-Hop charts. Four Horsemen went on to break first-day streaming records for a South African hip-hop song, surpassing a record previously held by music juggernaut Drake. The combined star power of A-Reece and Nasty C, alongside the craftsmanship of Stogie T and Maggz, produced a milestone moment not only for Stogie T but for South African hip-hop at large.

Such achievement underscores and rewards Stogie T’s reputation as a master collaborator. Across more than two decades, he has worked with an eclectic spectrum of artists, from Sibongile Khumalo to Kelly Khumalo; Simphiwe Dana to Arno Carstens; Immortal Technique to M.anifest; Saul Williams to Kommanda Obbs; Samthing Soweto to Emtee and many others. Even on ANOMY, he has managed to secure a collaboration he has sought for more than years, finally landing Thandiswa Mazwai on the title track Anomy, which also boasts a stellar Maglera Doe Boy guest verse.

It is therefore unsurprising that in his continued crusade to uphold the integrity of South African hip-hop, he orchestrated a collaboration poised to shape history. The nomination alone validates the principles he has defended throughout his career. A win would represent more than personal triumph. It would symbolise a broader victory for lyricism, craftsmanship and hip-hop as serious art in South Africa. It would affirm that substance can stand shoulder to shoulder with spectacle and that the pen, sharpened by conviction and discipline, still matters.