Soli Philander, beloved South African entertainer and storyteller, dies at 65

South Africa has lost one of its most versatile and beloved entertainers. Actor, comedian, playwright and television presenter Soli Philander has died at the age of 65 after battling cancer.

Philander, whose career spanned theatre, television, radio and film, was widely admired for his ability to blend humour with social insight. From the stages of Cape Town’s theatres to living rooms across the country, he became a familiar and cherished presence through decades of storytelling that reflected the rhythms and realities of South African life.

Born Silamour Philander on 19 January 1961 in Elsies River on the Cape Flats, he developed a passion for performance at an early age. By the time he was 23, he had gained experience in theatre and cabaret, beginning his career at The Space Theatre in Cape Town.

There, he appeared in productions such as Political Joke, The Car Cemetery, The Final Sting of the Dying Wasp and Telling Tales. His early work in theatre laid the foundation for a career defined by versatility and creative experimentation.

Philander later joined the Baxter Theatre’s production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which toured South Africa and travelled internationally to London and the US. The experience helped establish him as a performer capable of moving between comedic and dramatic roles with ease.

Back home, he developed one of his most memorable creations: a cabaret character named Rosie September. Through the persona, Philander brought sharp wit and keen social observation to the stage, captivating audiences with performances that blended humour, satire and storytelling.

Over the years he wrote, directed and performed in a number of productions, among them one-man shows such as Take Two in 1991. His work also extended to children’s educational theatre, reflecting his long-standing commitment to using performance as a tool for learning and social engagement.

While theatre remained central to his craft, Philander also became a household name through television. He was widely known as the presenter of the popular kykNET music quiz show Liriekeraai, where his warmth, quick humour and easy rapport with contestants endeared him to audiences.

He also hosted the South African version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on M-Net, further cementing his reputation as a charismatic television personality.

In addition to his hosting roles, Philander appeared in a range of film and television productions over the years. His screen credits include Arendsvlei, Dias Santana, Hooten & the Lady, Devil’s Peak and The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island, demonstrating a career that moved fluidly between stage and screen.

Radio was another important platform for his storytelling. He hosted the talk show Airborne on 567 CapeTalk and presented the Afrikaans programme Gorrelpunt on Punt Geselsradio, bringing his distinctive voice and conversational style to listeners across the country.

Beyond entertainment, Philander was also deeply committed to social causes. He was known as an activist who used his public platform to speak out against injustice and to support community initiatives.

He founded the Soli Philander Foundation, reflecting a long-standing dedication to philanthropy and creating opportunities for others through education and the arts.

His contributions to South African comedy and performance were recognised in 2019 when he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Savannah Comics’ Choice Awards.