Gig Guide: CR8TOR WEEK AFRICA lands in Joburg this March, Making It! 2026 celebrates 25 Years of the Craft and Design Institute and Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman 2026 entries now open

Networking: Cr8tor Week Africa aims to connect local talent to global opportunity. Photo: Supplied

City of Gold set to host Cr8tor Week Africa

Johannesburg is set to welcome a new fixture on the continental calendar as Cr8tor Week Africa lands from 24 to 29 March 2026.

The inaugural edition positions the city at the heart of Africa’s fast-rising creative economy, drawing creators, founders and cultural leaders from across the continent and beyond.

Evolving from the earlier Cr8torCon gatherings, the platform has expanded into a week-long programme built around collaboration, commerce and culture.

Expect a mix of thought-provoking talks, live DJ sets, networking sessions and curated showcases designed to spark partnerships and fresh ideas.

A diverse line-up, among them Sean Brown, Francois Ferreira, Nene Mahlangu, Simhle Plaatjies, Jena Dominique and Sne Mbatha, will unpack the realities of building sustainable creative careers in a rapidly shifting global landscape.

With Africa’s creator economy gaining momentum, Cr8tor Week Africa aims to connect local talent to global opportunity and shape what comes next.

Making It! 2026 celebrates 25 Years of the Craft and Design Institute

Creative space: Making It! is where experience meets ambition. Photo: Supplied

The Craft and Design Institute marks 25 years of shaping South Africa’s creative economy with Making It! 2026, landing in the Kramerville Design District from 24–25 March 2026.

What began in 2001 supporting just 63 makers has grown into a national network of more than 8,300 creative enterprises. This year’s edition signals a shift in focus, from access to scale, bringing designers, founders, investors and strategists into one room to unpack what sustainable growth really takes.

Across two days, panels and conversations will tackle moving from creative practice to structured enterprise, and from local visibility to national impact. Expect insights from leaders across craft, fashion, animation, architecture, fintech and policy including Shado Twala, Andile Dyalvane and Nosipho Maketo-van den Bragt.

It’s a rare space where experience meets ambition.

Find the full programme online and tickets via Quicket.

Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award opens 2026 entries

Highlight: The award honours established business leaders. Photo: Supplied

The prestigious programme celebrates female founders and CEOs who are reshaping industries and leading with purpose.

Part of the Bold by Veuve Clicquot initiative, the award honours established business leaders through the Bold Woman Award, while the Bold Future Award spotlights rising entrepreneurs making early impact.

Winners join an international network spanning 27 countries and gain global visibility, mentorship and a trip to Reims, the home of the historic Maison.

Open to South African residents running locally based businesses, the awards culminate in a ceremony in Johannesburg on 15 July 2026.For women ready to scale their ventures and step onto a global stage, enter here:

https://www.boldopendatabase.com/en/bold-woman-award