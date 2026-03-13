Gig Guide: The Moth returns to Johannesburg, Zu’s 20 years in music and the Maison Martell residency arrives in Johannesburg

Intimate: The Moth will feature African storytellers sharing true, personal 10-minute stories about forging new paths. Photo: Supplied

The Moth returns to the City of Gold

Global storytelling phenomenon The Moth returns to Johannesburg on 26 March 2026 for a one-night-only live event at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre.

Presented by UJ Arts & Culture, the evening follows a sold-out local show in 2024 and forms part of The Moth’s celebrated Mainstage series.

Hosted by acclaimed poet, performer and activist Lebogang Mashile, the event will feature five storytellers from across Africa sharing true, personal 10-minute stories about forging new paths.

Known for its intimate, note-free performances, The Moth has gathered more than 65 000 real-life stories since launching in New York in 1997.

Musical guest Yogin Sullaphen will add a live sonic element to

the evening.

Expect laughter, reflection and powerful moments of vulnerability as storytellers explore patience, perseverance and connection.

Tickets are R80 via Quicket.

Zu. Celebrates two decades, with a new album

Reflection: The album, Ilitye, is both a spiritual offering and asonic memoir. Photo: Supplied

Award-winning Soweto-born storyteller and Afro-contemporary artist Zu. celebrates 20 years as a songwriter and composer with the release of her new 11-track album, Ilitye, which arrived on 27 February 2026.

Meaning “stone”, the album is both a spiritual offering and a sonic memoir, a deeply

personal project that reflects healing, self-acceptance and the power of reconnecting with one’s inner self.

Curated independently by Zu. under her creative brand, the project blends live instrumentation with contemporary African soundscapes.

The title track, produced by Z.E.N, anchors the album’s emotional core, while singles Never Gonna Let You Go and Nobuhle introduced listeners to this reflective new era.

To celebrate the release, Zu. embarks on a national tour with her full band, launching on

6 March 2026 at Kings Kraal before heading to the Bloemfontein Civic Theatre on

25 April 2026.

The Maison Martell Residency in Johannesburg

Explore: Guests can expect an immersive experience. Photo:

Supplied

The Maison Martell residency arrives in Johannesburg on Thursday, 12 March 2026, transforming the Montecasino Outdoor Event Area into a cultural destination where music, gastronomy and fashion meet the heritage of the historic French cognac house, Martell.

Running every weekend until 28 March, the immersive experience invites guests to explore curated tastings of Martell Blue Swift and Martell XO while discovering the brand’s three-century legacy.

The opening weekend soundtrack features Afro-house DJ Darque, Amapiano star DJ Stokie and energetic producer Dlala Thukzin, before the soulful vocals of Langa Mavuso close the weekend.

Culinary experiences are curated by acclaimed chef Coco Reinarhz, while fashion house Bantu Gold unveils an exclusive limited-edition collection inspired by the Maison Martell experience.

Tickets start from R400.