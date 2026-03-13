The Cole Hotel review: Ocean breezes and stylish comfort in Cape Town’s Sea Point

Scene-setter: The hotel’s main restaurant, Figo, became a central part of the luxurious experience. Photos: The Cole

Cape Town is one of those cities where your experience depends on where you stay. Get the location right and the city opens easily. Get it wrong and you spend most of your time sitting in traffic.

That’s one of the reasons why The Cole, part of the Kove Collection, makes a strong first impression. The hotel sits in Sea Point, right along the Atlantic coastline and within easy walking distance of the Sea Point Promenade. For anyone who enjoys being close to the water, it’s immediately appealing.

I arrived about 30 minutes before the check-in time, which meant my room wasn’t ready. That resulted in a short wait upstairs in the hotel’s restaurant while the staff prepared the room. It was mildly inconvenient but the staff handled it politely. They offered me a drink and helped with my luggage, which made the wait easier to tolerate.

The entrance is stylish and minimal without trying too hard. To the right of reception there’s a clothing boutique and to the left a lobby bar called Script. The overall feeling is boutique rather than corporate.

My room was on the fifth floor and faced the sea, which quickly became the highlight of the stay. The balcony wasn’t just a narrow strip of outdoor space but something closer to a small lounge area. It had comfortable seating arranged like a miniature living room and enough space that you could easily host a few friends for drinks or even a casual board game session.

Space to unwind: The balcony, overlooking the ocean, has comfortable seating arranged like a miniature living room.

I ended up spending time there every morning and evening. In the mornings the air was cool and fresh and in the evenings the ocean view at sundown made it an easy place to unwind after a long day. The ocean breeze and distant sound of waves drifting up from the shore added to the atmosphere in a way that’s difficult to replicate anywhere else.

Inside, the room was spacious and practical. The bed was comfortable and positioned directly opposite a large flatscreen smart TV, which is exactly where you want it after a long day. There was also a couch, plenty of good lighting and enough open space that the room never felt cramped. The bathroom had a large shower and good amenities and the wi-fi connection worked reliably.

There was a kettle and a fridge in the room, though no microwave. The only small inconvenience was that there wasn’t an iron or ironing board in the room. I had to request one whenever I needed it but the staff always delivered it quickly so it never became a major problem.

The Script lobby bar, adding to the boutique feel of the hotel.

Because the hotel sits along a fairly busy coastal road, there was some traffic noise in the mornings. Fortunately, once the balcony doors were closed the room became quiet enough. In the evenings the area felt noticeably calmer, with far less traffic and a generally peaceful atmosphere.

The hotel’s main restaurant is Figo, located on the eighth floor. It quickly became a central part of the experience. Like much of Sea Point, it benefits from an excellent ocean view. The atmosphere each time I visited was lively without feeling overwhelming. Some tables were filled with groups of friends or families, while others were clearly couples on romantic dates. I went there alone and found it relaxed and comfortable enough for a solo dinner as well.

The waiters were friendly and patient, taking the time to guide me through the food and drinks menu. On my first night I started with blistered baby squid served with spicy salami, parsley and lemon pangrattato. The main course was a 300g steak served with black truffle jus, followed by a coconut pavlova with pineapple and coconut ice cream. The meal was excellent.

The cocktails were also worth mentioning. The Lime & Love cocktail, made with Inverroche gin, strawberry, lime, mint and prosecco, was particularly refreshing. On the other hand, the Coconut Negroni, made with coconut-washed Japanese gin, Campari and Martini Rosso was slightly more adventurous but worked surprisingly well.

The second night started just as strongly, with charcoal-roasted garlic prawns served with chilli, parsley and lemon. My main course didn’t go as planned though. I ordered a roast side of sea bass with clams, tomato and white wine but it wasn’t to my taste. Sending a meal back is never enjoyable but the restaurant handled it well. The staff offered to replace it and allowed me to choose another dish from the menu. The manager even came over to check that everything was alright.

The bed was comfortable and the bathroom had a large shower.

I ordered a 600g aged bistecca T-bone steak with garlic rosemary butter, which was excellent. The portion was enormous though and I couldn’t finish it, so I ended up taking the rest away in a doggy bag. By that point dessert wasn’t an option, though I don’t have much of a sweet tooth anyway.

The hotel also offers a gym and a spa, though I didn’t get the chance to use either because I was visiting on a work trip. Most of the other guests I noticed seemed to be couples or small families travelling from abroad rather than business travellers. Getting around from the hotel was easy. Uber wait times were short and I felt safe walking around the area, even at night.

If there’s one drawback to the location, it’s that while the hotel sits next to the ocean and the promenade, there aren’t many restaurants or nightlife spots within immediate walking distance. For a broader range of options you’ll probably end up taking a short drive.

Fortunately the V&A Waterfront is only about 15 to 20 minutes away by car and offers plenty of restaurants, bars and shops. Still, it would have been nice to have more options closer by.

The Cole is also firmly positioned in the luxury price bracket. Depending on the season and room type, prices range anywhere from about R7 950 to R19 950 a night. For example, a sea-facing suite might cost around R12 950 between May and September but jump to roughly R17 950 between December and March. It’s undeniably expensive but the ocean views, spacious rooms and strong dining experience go some way towards justifying the price.

Would I stay there again? Yes, I would. The balcony alone makes the experience memorable and the service throughout the hotel was consistently good. For anyone planning a romantic Cape Town escape, especially one that includes long walks along the promenade and perhaps a spa treatment for two, The Cole makes a compelling case for itself, provided you’re comfortable paying for the privilege. — The Cole sponsored the visit.