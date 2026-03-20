Gig Guide: Apiwe Bubu joins his mentor Andile Yenana live at Afrikan Freedom Station, K.O Marks 20 Years with 20 Summers and Viwo Kulati tours Gauteng

Blended sound: Apiwe Bubu and Andile Yenana’s performance is a dialogue between mastery and emergence. Photo: Supplied

Maestro meets The Protégé for the first time

A powerful meeting of generations takes shape on March 20 at 7pm as Apiwe Bubu joins his mentor, Andile Yenana, live at Afrikan Freedom Station.

Bubu, a gifted pianist, producer, composer and Berklee College of Music graduate, makes a striking first appearance alongside Yenana.

Drawing from his debut album, Reflections of a Sound Mind, he delivers deeply emotive jazz rooted in Bantu identity while embracing global influences.

His sound is bold, vulnerable and honest.

Yenana brings music from Way Out Is In, blending Xhosa folk traditions with rich harmonies and intuitive improvisation, inviting audiences into a journey of discovery.

This is more than a performance; it’s a dialogue between mastery and emergence.

Tickets are from R300 via FIXR.

K.O Marks 20 Years with ‘20 Summers’

Evolution. 20 Summers highlights embracing the lessons of time and experience. Photo: Supplied

South African hip-hop heavyweight K.O celebrates a major milestone with the release of his new single, 20 Summers, dropping on March 20.

The track commemorates two decades in the music industry, offering a reflective look at the journey that has shaped his legacy.

20 Summers captures a rare pause in K.O’s career, one defined by relentless ambition and constant forward motion.

Known for always chasing the next milestone, the artist turns inward, acknowledging growth, endurance and evolution.

The single highlights the importance of being present while embracing the lessons of time and experience.

Sharing the inspiration behind the track, K.O reflects on revisiting his career highlights, describing an emotional moment of recognising how far he has come.

Fans can expect digital activations across platforms, celebrating his impact and legacy.

Twenty summers deep and the story continues to unfold.

A soulful journey on the road with Viwo Kulati

Live soul tour: Expect familiar favourites and unreleased sounds. Photo: Supplied

Fresh off the warm reception of her single Thanda Wena, Viwo Kulati invites audiences into an intimate live experience with her latest tour across Gauteng.

This run isn’t just about the music, it’s about connection, atmosphere and shared moments.

Moving through key stops in Johannesburg, Pretoria and beyond, each show offers something slightly different, shaped by the space and the crowd.

Viwo’s performances are known for their emotional depth, where soft vulnerability meets quiet strength.

Audiences can expect a blend of familiar favourites and fresh, unreleased sounds, hinting at the direction of her upcoming project.

It’s a rare chance to witness an artist in transition, grounded in her roots, yet reaching forward.

For lovers of live soul, this tour promises something real, reflective and beautifully unfiltered.