Rand Show 2026 promises to be bigger, bolder and more electric than ever before

The Rand Show runs from 2 to 6 April 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

South Africa’s largest and most iconic consumer show is back and this year the Rand Show is making a bold promise: it goes beyond fun.

Organisers have set the tone. Alongside headline entertainment, the Rand Show is opening a window into the future, providing all South Africans with a space to learn, explore and discover how technology and gaming are shaping everyday life, education and opportunity.

In other words, this isn’t just a good time; it’s a good time with purpose.

Tech, gaming and the next generation

The brand-new Tech and Gaming Arena is one of the show’s most talked-about features.

Designed to educate and entertain, the arena showcases robotics, coding and programming demonstrations in a way that’s accessible to families, learners, parents and

young adults alike. Expect organised school tournaments, digital literacy sessions, career and study pathway talks and free play activities all under one electrifying roof.

Rand Show chief executive Adele Hartdegen is enthusiastic about what the space means for the youth: e-learning through gaming.

“And in that area, parents can come and observe with the youth what they are doing in the gaming space.” It’s a chance for families to explore the digital world together.

Step into the jungle

If there is one experience guaranteed to stop visitors in their tracks, it’s the Jungle Zone.

Marketing coordinator Zama Masikane describes it as a neon-lit, super-immersive jungle experience.

“We are proud to say it’s not only entertaining but educational as well,” she said. “We have fun facts around all the different animal activations, showcasing what the animals are, how much they weigh and their natural habitats.”

Equal parts awe-inspiring and informative, the Jungle Zone is shaping up to be one of the show’s unmissable moments.

Something for everyone

The Rand Show has always prided itself on being a show for all South Africans and 2026 is no exception.

Hall Six is home to a brand-new Anime and Gaming Zone, a first for the show and a major win for fans of the genre. “It’s important to have a show that is diverse in its offering and really accommodates as many of our different interests as possible,” Masikane said.

Hall Seven brings romance and rhinestones with a Bridal and Matric Fare. “Which year does not have a matric dance to look forward to? And I know our 2026 brides are quite excited for their impending nuptials,” Masikane added.

Whether you are dress-shopping or just dreaming, the hall is pure celebration.

Over in Hall Eight, the kids stage will be buzzing with Dienkie and Doodles, a host of live acts and an exhilarating drumming experience that’s sure to shake the walls.

Music line-up

Jazzy Q will be the headliner for Throwback Thursday live on the mainstage on 2 April. Other live performances will showcase Nkosazana Daughter, Zola 7, Calvin Momo and DJ Young, supported by favourites Mr Keyz, Overjoy and Soweto’s Finest.

Throwback Thursday is a first in the show’s history and it comes with a price tag to match the nostalgia. Tickets for Thursday, 2 April, are just R50, with theme park tickets going for a jaw-dropping R10.

Food, culture and a continent to celebrate

The Rand Show is known for great food, from the crowd-pleasing Meat-topia to a diverse array of food trucks and stores, which means that the culinary offering is broader than ever before.

This year, organisers have also taken care to expand the halaal selection in a thoughtful nod to Muslim visitors, particularly given that Ramadan falls just before the show.

“Our Muslim market can also come and enjoy all the food and all the wares of the show,” Masikane said.

On a grander scale, Hartdegen has her sights set on drawing visitors from across Africa.

“People in South Africa, when they want to experience the world, they immediately go outside the continent to Europe, to the US,” she said.

“But we have such a beautiful offering throughout Africa in terms of cultural richness. There is a big variance between South African culture and the cultures of other countries, and that is something worth celebrating.”

Another showcase is the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), which will use the Rand Show as an opportunity to educate and raise public awareness about the SANDF, as well as bring the defence force to the people.

It will also feature and engage with visitors on a variety of careers, training opportunities and social responsibility and put a spotlight on the department’s achievements in Peace Support Operations in Africa.

The Rand Show runs from 2 to 6 April 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.