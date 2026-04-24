Gig Guide: Kabza De Small, Sly, and The Big Hash release Love Is A Star, Joya Mooi releases All The Things and Countdown to ULTRA South Africa

An experience: The album leans into a laid-back, cohesive mood that stretches beyond genre. Photo: Supplied

‘Love Is A Star’ drops May 8

A new cross-genre moment is on the horizon as Kabza De Small, Sly and The Big Hash prepare to release their collaborative album Love Is A Star on May 8, 2026.

The pre-order single, Company, drops this Friday, April 24, offering a first glimpse into the project.

Blending The Big Hash’s introspective lyricism with Kabza and Sly’s groove-led amapiano sound, the album leans into a laid-back, cohesive mood that stretches beyond genre without losing its grounding.

Expect standout features from Kelvin Momo, Blxckie and Lia Butler. More than just a release, Love Is A Star unfolds as an experience complete with immersive activations, fan-led milestones and cultural moments that bridge music, space and community.

Joya Mooi releases ‘All The Things’

Dutch–South African artist Joya Mooi returns with All The Things, a quietly powerful EP that gathers a year of emotional shifts into one intimate listening experience.

Moving inward from her previous project, Open Hearts, Mooi explores jealousy, grief, security and motherhood not as fixed states, but as layered, evolving feelings. Led by the focus track All The Things, the EP leans into warm basslines, gentle guitar and close, conversational vocals, music designed for slow and attentive listening.

Standouts like Technicolour and Pay Day reframe envy and stability with nuance, while Lookalike sits tenderly with grief. Only Water, featuring Lady Donli, adds a collaborative moment of vulnerability inspired by Greg Louganis. Nominated for the Edison Prize, Mooi continues to shape a distinct indie R&B voice, subtle, expansive and deeply felt.

Countdown to ULTRA South Africa

Full spectrum: From spectacle to underground cuts and African sounds, ULTRA promises an electronic experience. Photo: Supplied

The countdown is on as ULTRA South Africa returns for a two-city takeover this Freedom Day weekend. The 11th edition lands at Expo Centre Nasrec on Saturday, 25 April before heading to The Ostrich on Sunday, 26 April. Doors open from 2pm until 2am.

This year’s line-up is stacked, featuring global heavyweights John Summit, DJ Snake and Axwell, alongside a special b2b set from Afrojack and R3hab.

Powerhouses like Shimza and DBN Gogo hold it down across multiple stages.

From Main Stage spectacle to underground cuts on RESISTANCE, plus African sounds in The Groove Room, ULTRA promises a full-spectrum electronic experience.

Limited tickets remain so plan smart, arrive early and pace yourself.