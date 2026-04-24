Vuyelwa Maluleke’s ‘The Blue Album’ and the language of return

English arrives loaded, carrying histories that were never meant to hold black life without distortion. Many artists step away from it for that reason.

Vuyelwa Maluleke does something else entirely. She stays. She insists. She writes into it, against it, through it until it begins to carry the texture of her world.

Maluleke is an award-winning writer, performer and lecturer, recently nominated for Best Performance in a Fringe production at the 2026 Naledi Theatre Awards.

But the markers, neat as they are, struggle to contain the breadth of her work.

Her practice slips between writing, performance and lecturing but its origins are less formal than that. It begins, as many things do, in a kind of quiet.

“I was painfully shy,” she says. “But I could do poetry.”

Poetry, especially spoken word, offered a loophole. “No one was really examining it. I wasn’t getting graded on it. I was getting to author my own things.”

In that space, Maluleke began to shape stories, not just as narrative but as enquiry. What does it mean to exist in a world that is constantly trying to name you? To fix you?

The question sharpened over time, particularly as she became more aware of the dissonance between her schooling and home. Like many who moved through Model C and private school systems while living in the township, she describes a kind of suspended belonging.

“Your parents are really just doing their best to buy you out of the township,” she says, “but you really don’t belong in the private school with its people.”

That in-betweenness does not resolve itself neatly in adulthood. If anything, it becomes more pronounced. University brings language to what was previously felt but unnamed: Blackness as a social condition, queerness as both identity and risk, class as a fragile scaffolding.

“You wake up to the fact that you’re black and you’re in this precarious middle-class position,” Maluleke says. “And then you wake up to being queer and you ask: What is my place in the world?”

The Blue Album, her current one-woman theatre work directed by Ernest “Ginger” Baleni, sits inside that question. It stages the return of Khumo, a black lesbian woman, to the township she once left. But returning here is not nostalgic. It is uneasy and charged. It is a confrontation with memory, personal and collective and with a violence that is both intimate and structural.

At its core, the work engages with corrective rape, not as spectacle but as a point of reckoning. Maluleke is careful about how she approaches it. “I was quite intentional not reproducing that violence on the page,” she says. “That’s not the kind of conversation that I’m trying to have.”

Instead, she is interested in the conditions that make such violence possible. The small gestures. The offhand comments. The quiet corrections that accumulate over time.

“We are all complicit,” she says.

“In the small things we say, in the small ways we try to correct each other and then in the big physical violence of it.”

The insistence on complicity shifts the work away from a simple victim-perpetrator binary. It implicates the community. Family. Even the self. Khumo’s story is not only her own; it is built from observation, research and fragments of lived experience.

“I’m also writing from multiple experiences of what it means to be in a township and lesbian.”

The township is rendered with specificity, the women at the corners, the rhythms of daily life, the fatigue of commuting, the textures of gossip and care. But it is also unsettled. Not romanticised. Not reduced.

“The township is a space that essentially cannot hold the complexities of identity and not want to be corrected,” she says.

It is this precarity that gives The Blue Album its urgency.

And yet, the work refuses to collapse into despair.

Visually and emotionally, it is structured around blue, not as a singular mood but as a spectrum.

“Multiple shades of blue,” Maluleke says. “To house the sense of lamentation that runs all the way through.”

But lamentation is only one register. There is also joy. Movement. Rhythm.

“We are not offering you black paint,” she says, echoing the language developed with Baleni.

“We are offering you a story about township life. Its joy, its colour, its rhythms.”

The performance moves quickly, almost restlessly, through different characters and temporalities. A single body becomes many: a mother, a group of women at the corner, boys in the neighbourhood who are at once friends and threats. Memory loops and fractures. The past refuses to stay contained.

“To sit too long in the pain is also to indulge it,” she says. The work keeps moving.

At the centre of the stage is a ladder and a line of laundry — a simple but loaded image. It gestures toward the domestic, the everyday and towards exposure.

“The dirty laundry that is essentially going to be unveiled,” she says.

Working with Baleni has sharpened the approach. She describes him as exacting, almost to the point of exhaustion.

“He’s so specific. He will want to sit there until you arrive at a resolve of something.” Every movement must be intentional. Every gesture must carry weight.

There is also a resistance, in their collaboration, to default representations of blackness.

“How do we not sit in default actions of blackness?” she asks. “How do we complicate them?”

Part of the complication lies in how the work treats memory. It is not linear. It does not arrive fully formed.

“We are moving through memory,” Maluleke says. “We’re looping memory and we’re also in the present at the same time.”

The constant shifting has implications for her as a performer. Entering Khumo is not immediate. It requires a kind of slow immersion.

Exiting, she admits, is even harder. “I’m not very great at de-rolling,” she says. “It takes me quite a while.”

Each performance leaves a residue. The boundaries between self and character blur, not in a romantic sense but in a practical one.

“I can never fully arrive at Khumo,” she says. “Each performance teaches me a different limit, a different point at which I can extend.”

There is no clean break at the end of the night, only small rituals.

“A bath, a good bath and some sleep,” she says. “And I can re-enter the next day and try again.”

What, then, does she hope the audience takes from it?

The answer is cautious. She resists the idea that art can simply transform people, that a performance can undo the structures it critiques.

“Language is an insufficient space,” Maluleke says. “For what is happening in the world.”

But in the space of theatre, something else becomes possible.

“I want them to see Khumo as a full and embodied person in the world,” she says. “A person who is in love, a person making her way through trauma.”

Beyond that, she wants a shift in attention. A turning inward.

“In what ways am I trying to discipline those around me?” she asks. “In what ways am I trying to manage them?”

The questions are not rhetorical. They are pointed. They ask the audience to locate themselves within the continuum of harm, not only in its most visible forms but in its quieter iterations.

The Blue Album runs from 30 April to 3 May 2026 at AFDA Red Roof Theatre.