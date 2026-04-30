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Friday
/ 30 April 2026

Gig Guide: Savanna presents Festival of Comedy, Dominica releases Your Presence and Santu Mofokeng at the Standard Bank Art Lab

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Savanna
National Team: Trevor Noah (left), is the captain of the SA National Team of Comedy, Eugene Khoza (centre) the vice captain and Ntosh Madlingozi the coach. Photo: Supplied

Game on for Savanna Festival of Comedy 

Savanna is taking comedy off the stage and into stadium-level territory with the launch of South Africa’s Festival of Comedy, #SavannaSAFC. 

The bold, gig-style tour treats stand-up like sport, with all the energy, rivalry and national pride to match. 

Curated by Trevor Noah, who steps in as captain of the SA National Team of Comedy,  the line-up also features vice captain Eugene Khoza and coach Ntosh Madlingozi. 

Kicking off at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 5 September before heading to GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on 26 September, the tour builds momentum through a series of nationwide “call-ups” and pop-up moments from May. 

Expect press-conference  theatrics, squad reveals and comedy that spills into the streets and timelines. 

Tickets drop 29 April at 9am via Quicket..

Reassuring message: ‘Your Presence’ by Dominica  

Dominica

Rising gospel artist Dominica returns with a stirring new single, Your Presence, a spirit-filled follow-up to her debut anthem Siyakhudumisa.  

Featuring celebrated vocalist and pastor Buhle Thela, the track leans into contemporary gospel with vibrant rhythms, rich harmonies and an uplifting spoken-word moment  that lands with purpose. 

Rooted in Joshua 1:9, Your Presence is less a song and  more a declaration, a reminder  of faith, courage and divine  assurance in uncertain times.  

Born from a deeply personal  season, Dominica channels  her own need for  reassurance into a message that resonates far beyond herself. Equal parts worship and affirmation, the single carries a feel-good tempo that invites both reflection and celebration.  

As she builds towards her upcoming EP, Your Presence signals an artist  grounded in testimony and  intention, one to watch on the  local gospel circuit.

Santu Mofokeng’s ‘Rumors/2026’  — a living conversation

Santu
Exhibition: Rumours/2026 invites viewers to sit with what is unresolved, to look again. Photo: Supplied

Memory doesn’t arrive whole, it flickers, circulates and settles  over time. 

It is in this register that Standard Bank Art Lab presents Rumours/2026, a reactivated  exhibition by Santu Mofokeng. 

Co-curated by Lunetta Bartz on behalf of the Santu Mofokeng Foundation, the show revisits  three bodies of work drawn  from Mofokeng’s engagement  with Bloemhof between 1988  and 1994. 

Anchored by The Black  Photo Album/Look at Me: 1890–1950, alongside Concert at Sewefontein and Labour Tenancies, the exhibition moves through intimacy, labour and collective memory. 

Less a fixed archive and more a living conversation, Rumours/2026 invites viewers to sit with what is unresolved, to look again and  more carefully. 

Catch it at Nelson Mandela Square (Shop 33–34). Open daily, with free entry.

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