Gig Guide: Lehlohonolo Shale presents Call of the Revolution’s Children, Dada Masilo’s Hamlet at the Market Theatre and Welcome to Wrexham is back on Disney+

Performance: Expect a mix of township storytelling, struggle songs and emotional gut-punches that linger. Photo: Supplied

‘Call of the Revolution’s Children’ in theatre

If your weekend plans need a little fire, Call of the Revolution’s Children might be the one.

Hitting the stage from 8 to 10 May 2026 at the Ramolao Makhene Theatre, Market Theatre Square, the bold solo production brings history, memory and music into one intimate space.

Written by Lehlohonolo Shale and directed by Aalliyah Zama Matintela, the play follows Joni as he returns to Pimville for a tombstone unveiling.

What unfolds is a layered story of friendship, sacrifice and the complicated afterlife of the struggle. The twist? One actor takes on all three central characters, seamlessly shifting between voices, memories and moments.

Expect township storytelling, struggle songs and emotional gut-punches that linger after curtain call.

Tickets are from R100 to R120.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is back on Disney+

Docuseries: Wrexham AFC have their eyes firmly set on the Premier League. Photo: Supplied

If you’re in the mood for a feel-good underdog story with a Hollywood twist, Welcome to Wrexham is back for season five.

The Emmy-winning docuseries, fronted by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, returns to Disney+ on 15 May 2026, dropping its first two episodes before rolling out weekly.

This season picks up with Wrexham AFC chasing an unprecedented fourth promotion — this time with eyes firmly set on the Premier League.

After rewriting football history with three-consecutive promotions, the pressure is on.

New signings, rising costs and a growing global spotlight mean the stakes have never been higher.

Beyond the pitch, the series continues to spotlight the heartbeat of Wrexham — a working-class town riding every win, loss and near miss.

With the women’s team also pushing for dominance, expect drama, grit and a lot of heart.

Perfect weekend-binge material.

Dada Masilo’s merges worlds in ‘Hamlet’

Physical expression: Masilo’s Hamlet trades heavy dialogue for movement, rhythm and raw emotion. Picture: Supplied

Clear your calendar, Hamlet is getting a bold, dance-driven remix.

For two nights only, Dada Masilo’s reimagining of the Shakespeare classic lands at the Market Theatre on 16 and 17 May 2026 before heading off on an international tour.

Known for flipping ballet and literature into something visceral and local, Masilo’s Hamlet trades heavy dialogue for movement, rhythm and raw emotion.

Instead of long monologues, the story unfolds through the body, urgent, expressive and deeply felt.

It will have an original score by Thuthuka Sibisi, Ann Masina, Leroy Mapholo and Mpho Mothiba.

Long-time collaborator Llewellyn Mnguni leads this iteration, guiding a hybrid cast that brings together dancers from Joburg Ballet, Moving Into Dance and a new generation of performers. The result is a production that feels rooted and restless, echoing Masilo’s ability to merge worlds.

Expect high drama, sharp physicality and a Joburg edge, one that remains long after the final bow.

Tickets via Webtickets.