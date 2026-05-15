Gig Guide: Bongeziwe Mabandla to tour SA, Maria Callas – Prima Donna heads to Durban and Vimbs Mavimbs to release Late Bloomer

Leading voice: Fresh off sold- out European dates, Bongeziwe Mabandla now brings his magnetic stage presence home. Photo: Supplied

Bongeziwe Mabandla to tour SA

South Africa’s own Bongeziwe Mabandla is back on the road this May and June with a string of live shows to celebrate his latest single Walila and upcoming album Ndingubani (out 11 June 2026).

Known for his poetic storytelling and soulful blend of folk and electronic textures, Mabandla has carved out a space as one of the leading voices in the Black Alternative movement.

Fresh off sold-out European dates, he now brings his magnetic stage presence home.

Fans can expect an intimate yet electrifying set, weaving new material with favourites from his award-winning catalogue.

Highlights include stops at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg (16 May and 13 June), The Guild Theatre in East London (22 May), and Izulu Theatre in Durban (24 May).

With making waves, this tour is a chance to experience Mabandla’s artistry live.

Full details and tickets at bongeziwe.com.

‘Maria Callas – Prima Donna’ heads to Durban

Lauded: Principal dancer Monike Cristina. Photo: Supplied

Mario Gaglione, senior soloist and associate choreographer with Joburg Ballet, brings his acclaimed ballet Maria Callas — Prima Donna to Durban this May.

Inspired by the legendary soprano’s resilience and artistry, the production has captivated audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Now, The Milkwood Theatre at Danville Park Girls’ High School, Virginia, Durban North, will host three performances: Saturday 23 May at 6.30pm and Sunday 24 May at 2pm and 5pm.

Performed by Joburg Ballet’s principal dancer Monike Cristina, who won the 2026 Naledi Award for her portrayal of Callas, the ballet also features Revil Yon, Ivan Domiciano, Chloé Blair and Gabriella Ghiaroni.

Combining dance with rare video interviews and operatic highlights from La Traviata, Carmen and arias such as Casta Diva, the production offers a poignant glimpse into the triumphs and heartbreaks of Callas’s life.

Tickets are R250, available via Webtickets.

‘Late Bloomer’ by Vimbs Mavimbs dropping soon

Musical storyteller: Vimb Mavimbs crafts an explosive soundscape. Picture: Supplied

Acclaimed bassist and composer Vimbs Mavimbs steps boldly into new territory with the release of his single All in or Nothing before the arrival of his much-anticipated album Late Bloomer this June.

Known for his fearless improvisation and layered textures, Mavimbs crafts a soundscape that is both intimate and explosive, capturing the moment when hesitation falls away and artistic conviction takes centre stage.

The track features a stellar ensemble: Lungile Kunene on drums, DiTeboho Kobedi on piano and synth, Keenan Ahrends on guitar and Robin Fassie on trumpet, all weaving together with Mavimbs’ double bass to create a deeply introspective yet uncompromising piece.

Currently completing his master’s in jazz in Hamburg, Mavimbs continues to refine his voice as one of South Africa’s most compelling musical storytellers.

Late Bloomer promises to be a defining chapter in his journey, reflecting growth, clarity and fearless creative identity. Follow Vimbs Mavimbs and updates on Late Bloomer across Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube.