Gig Guide: MetroBeatz RSA drops Superstar, AMURA and ANTHM one-night-only dining experience and Disney On Ice returns to South Africa

The winter school holidays are about to get a lot more magical as Disney On Ice brings Mickey’s Search Party to South Africa for a limited run in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

The family spectacular follows Mickey Mouse and friends on a journey to find Tinker Bell, taking audiences through some of Disney’s most beloved worlds along the way.

Expect appearances from characters in Frozen, Moana, Coco, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, with fan favourite Stitch making his South African Disney On Ice debut. Combining world-class skating, aerial acrobatics, dazzling costumes and immersive special effects, the production promises entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The tour opens at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria from 27 June to 5 July, before heading to GrandWest in Cape Town from 10 to 19 July and concluding at Durban’s ICC Arena from 24 to 26 July.