Outside the white cube, art learns to breathe again

Seema’s practice has evolved in an exploratory manner since my first encounter with her work in 2023, at the School of Arts graduation exhibition at the University of Pretoria.

Seema’s compositions include the use of paper cut-outs and paint as a means to achieve a built environment seen through the three-dimensional object.

The orange Perspex puts a tint to the viewer’s perspective of the figures, while a small circular cut-out gives a glimpse of the work without the orange tint. The composition encourages an intimate observation of female figures in domestic spaces of work and leisure. Juxtapositions of different environments open conversation to intricacies in relation to the presence of black women in history and culture.

Seema’s placement of her likeness alongside other subjects in her work is a visual and conceptual demonstration of how she remains in conversation with her own work.

Caught in the novelty of the exhibition environment, we shared a table with others where we chatted about the ways in which the environment affected our reading of the works. Apart from a delay in the programme’s schedule, I appreciated the setting’s influence on our interactions, creating a sense of community with strangers.

We shared a wholesome meal cooked on an open fire in the distance. I could taste a trace of earth and smoky flavours — a nostalgic taste, reminiscent of the food my grandma used to cook over the fire when I was young.

The session concluded with a live ceramic firing by Rebaone Finger, an artist who’s interested in the discourse of food as a naming culture in the black South African context.

Her ceramic works are notable for the ubiquity of chicken feet, a delicacy in some cultures.

The work also addresses socio-economic matters associated with certain kinds of food that are economically feasible though not always viewed as desirable. This time she didn’t have one of her elaborate ceramic works, instead she placed small clay chicken feet moulds on coals accumulated from the day’s kitchen and added more sticks to ignite the fire from the coals.

This form of firing was the first experience for the artist, an experiment. We shared our table with Finger earlier, where she disclosed some of the challenges she encounters in the process of making: from the amount of time it takes to mould clay into a final piece to how her work has a tendency of fighting the kiln because of its form — thicker clay usually explodes at high temperatures.

Wondering if we would encounter an explosion here, I joined the rest of the guests as they stood around the fire, as though gathering for a folktale. The artist spoke of her work and as the fire settled, fired-clay chicken feet emerged from the ashes.

The orientation of the experiment could not have happened in an institution’s setting — an open flame is against health and safety policy.

Art institutions have rules that uphold the institution along with its building. At times one would think the rules are “intentionally” set to make a producer and curator’s life difficult as the policies mostly protect the building rather than create ground for an artwork to be seen at its fruition.

This is probably because museums and art institutions in the Southern Hemisphere borrow from Western traditions of care and display that uphold a certain standard of presentation and preservation.

The “standards” ultimately become points of contention that disadvantage the South when it comes to repatriation conversations. Yes, cold temperatures and adequate facilities help preserve art and history, however, a question that arises is: Were the objects made to last?

What if the long-standing aspect should be the way of life instead of the object/artwork? If the tradition of making is consciously carried through generations, then art is not really lost, is it? Of course, I’m aware that time, politics and the environment influence our interests, however, there is room for old traditions to carry on, such as firing ceramic works without a kiln.

Great artists such as Noria Mabasa, Helen Sibidi and Rebecca Mathibe fire their ceramic pieces without a kiln — a technique passed down from those before them.

I suppose it boils down to our environment and what we are exposed to — if we are exposed to institutions that only cater for Western forms of art, we will live within those confines. Though if we step outside, what we create would be governed by new limitations.

At times like this, when the state pulls funding, does the private sector intervene or does it remain in the shadows leaving practitioners to fend for themselves with resources and skills they have acquired?

Or has the fatigue of sending through the umpteenth funding application got a hold of us? Can we be hopeful enough to play, experiment and dream up new ways of making and displaying art? While creating spaces for ourselves, it is important to not repeat traits of the structures we aim to break from.