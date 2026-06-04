The Ascots promises a world-class Durban July experience — but is it Worth the Price of Entry?

For decades, the Durban July has existed as something much bigger than horse racing. It is a place where fashion, entertainment, celebrity culture and aspiration intersect.

It is one of the few events in the country capable of pulling together artists, business leaders, socialites, influencers and everyday racegoers into a single shared experience.

This year, a new marquee hopes to become one of the defining destinations of the event.

The Ascots, a premium hospitality experience inspired by the elegance and social theatre of Britain’s Royal Ascot, will make its debut on 4 July with an ambitious promise: to create a world-class hospitality experience unlike anything the Durban July has seen before. The line-up alone has generated considerable excitement.

Grammy-nominated artists Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee are set to headline the experience alongside South African stars Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor. Curated sets from Brian Henry, Akio and Durban-born Asvnte will keep the atmosphere moving throughout the day.

Yet Aline Media Group founder Sibo Mhlungu says the artists were never meant to be the entire story.

“The line-up is important but we’re trying to create something much bigger than that,” he says. “We’re trying to create an experience that people will remember.”

That word “experience” comes up repeatedly throughout our conversation.

In an era where every event promises luxury, exclusivity and premium access, Mhlungu believes the real differentiator lies in how people feel when they walk through the gates.

“Luxury is creating an environment that makes people feel safe and comfortable,” he says.

“It’s creating an environment where people feel looked after.”

It is a surprisingly grounded definition.

Luxury is often sold through excess. Bigger stages. More expensive bottles. More celebrities. More exclusivity.

Mhlungu speaks instead about hospitality and creating an atmosphere where guests can relax into the experience rather than constantly navigate it.

For him, luxury is not simply something that is purchased; it is something that is felt.

“We want to create an oasis within the Durban July experience,” he says.

A destination within a destination, that vision sits at the centre of The Ascots.

Spread across more than 4 000m², the marquee is being built as a hospitality village rather than a conventional event tent. The aim is to create a space where food, beverage experiences, music, design and service work together to create a seamless environment.

Everything, Mhlungu says, has been considered. From the layout of the space to the calibre of the entertainment.

The ambition is not merely to host guests but to immerse them.

The project has been years in the making.

While The Ascots might feel like a new arrival, Mhlungu says the concept has occupied his mind for a long time.

Having previously worked in the Durban July ecosystem before becoming an independent entrepreneur and events producer, he envisioned returning to the event with a larger idea.

“This is something I’ve thought about for years,” he says. “It needed the right timing, the right environment, the right site and the right line-up. Everything had to align.”

The alignment arrives at a time when South African audiences are increasingly looking for experiences rather than simply entertainment.

People no longer want to attend events.

They want to be immersed in them.

Whether it is music festivals, luxury travel or dining experiences, consumers are increasingly seeking environments that feel curated rather than transactional.

The Ascots appear designed with exactly that audience in mind.

Inspired by Royal Ascot, one of Britain’s most celebrated social and sporting traditions, the concept borrows from the idea that arrival itself can be part of the experience.

At Royal Ascot, fashion is ritual. Presentation matters. Hospitality matters. Every detail contributes to a sense of occasion.

The Ascots is attempting to reinterpret that spirit through a South African lens.

Mhlungu believes the country possesses many of the ingredients required to create world-class hospitality experiences.

“I’ve travelled extensively and experienced some incredible hospitality environments around the world,” he says. “What we’re trying to do is bring some of that energy home while creating something that feels uniquely ours.”

The confidence is understandable.

South Africa’s hospitality industry has earned a global reputation for combining service, creativity and warmth.

The challenge lies in translating the strengths into a large-scale event environment.

Of course, discussions around The Ascots have not only centred on hospitality and entertainment; they have also focused on pricing.

When tickets first went on sale, many people were surprised by the cost of entry.

The Garden, which is more of general access, starts at R2 750 a person, while more premium offerings include table packages and exclusive hospitality options. At the highest level sits the Sky Club costing R150 000 a table seating around 10 people, an elevated luxury experience designed for guests seeking private service and premium amenities.

Mhlungu understands the scrutiny. However, tables usually range in that space, with Pegasus marquee tables going for just over R9 000 for a premium experience.

Premium pricing naturally invites questions.

But he believes the value proposition becomes clearer when viewed through the lens of the overall experience.

“What people are paying for is the full experience,” he explains.

That experience includes international headline acts, performers, curated hospitality, premium food and beverage offerings, production design and access to an environment that has been carefully constructed around guest comfort.

In other words, the ticket is not simply a pass to watch artists perform.

It is entry into a fully curated destination.

Whether audiences agree with that proposition remains to be seen.

South African consumers are savvy and increasingly selective about where they spend their money.

Luxury cannot simply be declared; it has to be delivered. Perhaps that is why Mhlungu repeatedly returns to hospitality whenever the conversation becomes focused on scale, artists or pricing.

For him, success is neither measured solely through ticket sales nor social media impressions. Instead, it comes down to something far simpler.

A feeling.

“If people leave feeling like they were taken care of, then we’ve achieved what we set out to achieve,” he says.

It is a remarkably human objective considering the scale of the operation. Yet it might also be the reason why The Ascots has generated so much interest before its debut.

Beyond the celebrity line-up and premium branding lies a straightforward promise: to create a place where people can celebrate, connect and feel looked after.

On 4 July, thousands of people will descend on Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse searching for fashion, entertainment and spectacle.

The Ascots is betting that what they will remember most is not necessarily who was on stage.