Gig Guide: MetroBeatz RSA drops Superstar, AMURA and ANTHM one-night-only dining experience and Disney On Ice returns to South Africa

Cultural mix: Superstar mixes MetroBeatz RSA’s Tsonga and Xigaza influences with Lowfeye’s inspired sound. Photo: Supplied

MetroBeatz RSA drops new single ‘Superstar’

Rising Xigaza artist MetroBeatz RSA has teamed up with Lowfeye for Superstar, a new single that explores the challenges of balancing love and ambition.

The track follows the emotional push and pull of pursuing musical success while trying to maintain a relationship, a theme that resonates with many young creatives navigating career growth and personal connections.

Musically, Superstar brings together MetroBeatz RSA’s Tsonga and Xigaza influences

with Lowfeye’s Zulu-inspired sound, creating a cross-cultural collaboration rooted in contemporary South African music.

The release also marks the beginning of a new creative phase for MetroBeatz RSA, who plans to roll out collaborations aimed at showcasing different musical influences and expanding his sound.

With its relatable subject matter and fusion of styles, Superstar offers a fresh take on the sacrifices and rewards that often come with chasing a dream.

AMURA, ANTHM unite for a one-time dinner experience

The venue: A Belmont Hotel in Cape Town. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town’s food lovers are in for a rare treat when AMURA by Ángel León and ANTHM Cocktail Bar come together for a one-night-only collaboration at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, on 26 June.

The evening will pair AMURA’s acclaimed marine-inspired cuisine with bespoke cocktails created by ANTHM founder and mixologist Tetsuo Hasegawa.

Known for his meticulous approach to cocktail-making, Hasegawa draws on Japanese bartending traditions, local botanicals and sensory storytelling to create drinks that are as thoughtful as they are delicious.

Guests can expect a multicourse Chef’s Journey menu featuring oysters, scallops, langoustine, plankton risotto and dry-aged seabass, each paired with cocktails designed exclusively for the event. A non-alcoholic pairing menu will also be available.

Limited to 50 guests, the experience is at 6.30pm on 26 June and costs R2 650 a person. Reservations can be made via DinePlan.

Disney On Ice brings winter magic back to SA

The winter school holidays are about to get a lot more magical as Disney On Ice brings Mickey’s Search Party to South Africa for a limited run in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

The family spectacular follows Mickey Mouse and friends on a journey to find Tinker Bell, taking audiences through some of Disney’s most beloved worlds along the way.

Expect appearances from characters in Frozen, Moana, Coco, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, with fan favourite Stitch making his South African Disney On Ice debut. Combining world-class skating, aerial acrobatics, dazzling costumes and immersive special effects, the production promises entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The tour opens at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria from 27 June to 5 July, before heading to GrandWest in Cape Town from 10 to 19 July and concluding at Durban’s ICC Arena from 24 to 26 July.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Showtime.