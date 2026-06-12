Nearly 50 years on, the Market Theatre is still holding up a mirror to South Africa

Yet perhaps the most surprising part of the Market Theatre’s story is how fragile it remains.

From the outside there is a tendency to imagine the institution as a well-funded cultural giant, sustained by its reputation and historical significance. The reality is considerably more complicated.

“The perception from the exterior is that we’re this important lush space that has lots of money to do all kinds of things,” Homann says.

“The reality is that we’re quite a lean base with a big history.”

He explains that the theatre begins each year with roughly R4 million available for productions.

“We have three venues and try to keep them busy for 46 weeks of the year. One production can cost between R700 000 and R1.2m.”

The contrast with earlier years is striking.

Purkey remembers a period when funding from foundations, lotteries and international partnerships created far greater possibilities.

“In 2006 there was around R15m available before inflation is even taken into account,” he says. “Twenty years later we’re operating in a completely different environment.”

The challenge is not unique to the Market Theatre.

Across South Africa, arts institutions continue to grapple with shrinking resources, inconsistent funding and changing audience habits. Yet the stakes feel particularly high here because of what the institution represents.

The South Africa that produced the Market Theatre in 1976 is not the South Africa of 2026.

The censorship board no longer waits in the wings. Apartheid legislation is gone. The questions facing the country have changed. But the need for storytelling remains.

“I don’t think the mission has changed,” Homann says. “We’re trying to tell the story of the challenge of our new democracy. We’re trying to tell the story of what it means to live in our country today.”

The tension around race, identity, class, language, memory and generational experience continues to produce powerful theatre. An example is Rise 76, a production revisiting the Soweto Uprising through the perspective of a younger generation.

For Homann, it embodies exactly what the institution should be doing.

“We’re birthing, as we speak, a play about 16 June 1976,” he says. “I know it’s going to have a very, very long life.”

As our conversation comes to an end, we walk through hallways lined with photographs documenting nearly five decades of South African theatre. Some productions are instantly recognisable. Others belong to stories that have faded from public memory. Together they form an archive of South African imagination.

Looking around, it becomes increasingly difficult to separate the story of the Market Theatre from the story of South Africa. It has functioned as a witness. A classroom. A meeting place. A newsroom. A memory bank. A mirror.

The schoolchildren who marched on 16 June 1976 understood that changing a country required more than legislation.

It required imagination. It required the ability to envision a different future and convince others that such a future was possible.

Nearly 50 years later, inside a former fruit and vegetable market in Newtown, artists are engaged in the same work. They are still asking difficult questions. They are still interrogating power. They are still holding up a mirror to the country.

And they are still telling South Africans stories about themselves.

“Everybody wants to be here,” Purkey says. “The Market Theatre remains one of the few places in the country where artists know they can find an audience that understands theatre and wants to engage with it seriously. We wish to God there were another three Market Theatres.”

Nearly five decades after opening its doors, the Market Theatre stands not as a monument to the past but as proof that culture matters, that storytelling matters and that even in the most difficult moments there remains immense power in gathering strangers together in a room and asking them to pay attention.