Gig Guide: Drum’s Dear Sis Dolly to open at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas, Somi releases What Does It Take to Bloom and Rorisang Sechele drops Mama

Rorisang Sechele releases her latest single, ‘Mama’ Award-winning South African jazz vocalist Rorisang Sechele has released her latest single, Mama, a moving tribute to the strength, sacrifice and unconditional love of mothers.

The song marks the beginning of the second chapter of her debut EP trilogy, In Full Bloom, and also forms part of Old Khaki’s Materials That Matter campaign.

Produced by long-time collaborator Thato Modika, Mama features an impressive ensemble of musicians, including DiTeboho Kobedi on keys, Mzamo Mthembu on drums, Andile Skhosana on guitar, with horn arrangements by Themba Mhlongo and Lebogang Komane. Together they craft a rich blend of jazz, soul and storytelling.

A multiple nominee at the Basadi in Music Awards, Mzantsi Jazz Awards and Urban Music Awards, Sechele continues to establish herself as one of the country’s most exciting contemporary jazz voices.