Gig Guide: Drum’s Dear Sis Dolly to open at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas, Somi releases What Does It Take to Bloom and Rorisang Sechele drops Mama

Feel-good movie ‘Dear Sis Dolly’ coming soon
South African cinema gets a dose of heart, humour and nostalgia with the release of Dear Sis Dolly, opening at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas nationwide
on 3 July 2026.
Inspired by the iconic Drum Magazine agony aunt column, the family comedy-drama follows Khethiwe, an idealistic psychologist determined to save her struggling community mental health centre by competing to become the publication’s next Sis Dolly.
Directed by Twiggy Matiwana and written by Makganwana Mokgalong, the film explores themes of self-love, healing and the power of community, while celebrating one of South Africa’s most beloved cultural institutions.
Leading the cast is award-winning actress Didintle Khunou, alongside Dineo Langa, S’thandiwe Kgoroge, Natasha Thahane, Brighton Ngoma, Dr Jerry Mofokeng-Makhetha and veteran performer Abigail Kubeka.
Matiwana describes the project as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Drum Magazine and the wisdom Sis Dolly offered generations of readers.
Packed with laughter, romance and relatable South African storytelling, Dear Sis Dolly promises an uplifting cinema experience for audiences looking for a feel-good local film this winter.
Rorisang Sechele releases her latest single, ‘Mama’
Award-winning South African jazz vocalist Rorisang Sechele has released her latest single, Mama, a moving tribute to the strength, sacrifice and unconditional love of mothers.
The song marks the beginning of the second chapter of her debut EP trilogy, In Full Bloom, and also forms part of Old Khaki’s Materials That Matter campaign.
Produced by long-time collaborator Thato Modika, Mama features an impressive ensemble of musicians, including DiTeboho Kobedi on keys, Mzamo Mthembu on drums, Andile Skhosana on guitar, with horn arrangements by Themba Mhlongo and Lebogang Komane. Together they craft a rich blend of jazz, soul and storytelling.
A multiple nominee at the Basadi in Music Awards, Mzantsi Jazz Awards and Urban Music Awards, Sechele continues to establish herself as one of the country’s most exciting contemporary jazz voices.
After her recent appearance as Vocal Director at the sold-out Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra, Mama signals a new season of artistic growth and self-discovery for the rising star.
Somi releases ‘What Does It Take to Bloom?’
Acclaimed Grammy-nominated East African singer-songwriter Somi has announced her long-awaited new album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, set for release on 7 August via Salon Africana.
Marking her first collection of original music in six years, the album arrives alongside the release of its powerful lead single, We’re All Falling.
A familiar and respected presence on South African stages, Somi recently performed at the Sankofa Festival alongside Thandiswa Mazwai and Msaki. Her new album was written and recorded across Dakar, Lagos, Paris and New York, reflecting on identity, belonging, loss and personal transformation.
We’re All Falling confronts mortality with honesty and grace, drawing from personal loss while encouraging listeners to embrace the present.
“I wrote this body of work while traversing many places and losing many people,” Somi says.
Blending jazz, soul, high-life and spoken-word influences, What Does It Take to Bloom? is a personal exploration of self-discovery, healing and finding home in oneself.