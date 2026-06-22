‘Maternal Instinct’ exposes the deadly cost of living a lie





When cracks in their relationship begin to emerge, Parker claims that she is pregnant. What follows is perhaps the most astonishing aspect of the entire documentary: she maintains the deception for 10 months. Through social media posts, photographs, baby preparations and countless conversations, Parker constructs a fictional pregnancy. It is an extraordinary act of performance, one that requires constant maintenance and increasingly elaborate lies.

Naturally, those around the couple begin to notice inconsistencies. Family members and friends start questioning details. Timelines do not add up. The supposed pregnancy stretches well beyond the expected due date. Suspicion grows. Yet Griffin, excited at the prospect of becoming a father, struggles to accept that the woman carrying his child could be deceiving him on such a fundamental level.

One of the documentary's most compelling themes is the idea that the truth, no matter how deeply buried, eventually resurfaces. As more people begin questioning when the baby will arrive, Parker finds herself cornered by the lie she created. The pressure mounts and the documentary steadily builds tension as viewers realise that something catastrophic is inevitable.

The horror that follows is almost too disturbing to comprehend.

Parker orchestrates a plan that leaves her friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, dead. The two women had first met when Parker worked as a photographer at Simmons-Hancock's wedding. They later developed a friendship.

According to the documentary, Parker visited the heavily pregnant Simmons-Hancock’s home, murdered her and performed a crude C-section in an attempt to steal her unborn child. She then fled and contacted police, claiming she had just given birth on the side of the road.

Even within the crowded true-crime genre, the case is almost impossible to process. The sheer brutality of the crime raises profound questions about obsession, identity and desperation.

Yet this is also where Maternal Instinct falls short.

While the documentary effectively recounts the events surrounding the crime, it rarely moves beyond chronology. There is little effort to interrogate Parker's psychology or explore how someone arrives at such an unthinkable act. True-crime documentaries are often most compelling when they attempt to understand, rather than merely recount. Maternal Instinct misses an opportunity to do just that.

There are also surprisingly few voices from Parker's past. Apart from a handful of interviewees, the documentary offers limited insight into her upbringing, formative experiences or previous patterns of behaviour. More perspectives from childhood friends, relatives or former acquaintances could have added valuable nuance and depth.

Despite the shortcomings, Maternal Instinct remains a gripping and deeply unsettling watch. It is a stark reminder that lies have consequences and that sometimes the most terrifying stories are not fictional.

Parker is the youngest woman on death row in Texas, a sobering final chapter in a story defined by deception, desperation and irreversible loss.