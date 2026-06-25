After 13 years, Skyjack is still surprising itself

The title arrived after the music. Shane Cooper had already written the composition when he stumbled across a line in a poem by the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi. The poem was called Cry Out in Your Weakness. The line that stopped him in his tracks was simple yet surprising: "Let the sky open under your feet." "It had a resonance with the emotion of the song," Cooper tells me.

The piece itself was built around a contrast. The verse felt rooted to the earth; the chorus felt weightless, suspended somewhere above it. "The verse section is very grounded and very rooted in the earth," he explains. "And the chorus has a feeling of floating, a feeling of being lifted into the air." The title seemed to contain both ideas at once: the ground beneath your feet, and the sky opening below it—stability and possibility occupying the same space.

Months later, when the members of Skyjack gathered to discuss what to call their fourth album, the title emerged again. "It was unanimously decided to be a good feeling that embodied the whole album," Cooper says. Listening to Let The Sky Open Under Your Feet, due for release on July 3, it's hard not to hear why.

The album arrives more than a decade into the life of a band that has become one of the most unusual collaborations in contemporary jazz: three South Africans and two Swiss musicians spread across continents but bound together by a musical relationship that seems to deepen every time they reunite. The quintet consists of Cooper on bass, pianist Kyle Shepherd and drummer Jonno Sweetman from South Africa, alongside Swiss tenor saxophonist Marc Olivier Stucki and trombonist Andreas Tschopp. Together they have spent the last 13 years building a body of work that now stretches across four albums: Skyjack (2015), The Hunter (2019), Light Cycle (2024) and now Let The Sky Open Under Your Feet.

What makes their longevity remarkable is the fact that the band appears to be growing more adventurous rather than more predictable. "The nice thing is that we're still really a musical unit," says Tschopp. "Every time feels like we are having more and more resources as a group of people and also as a unit of musicians. To me, it feels like it hasn't reached a plateau yet."

For a band entering its second decade, that's not a small claim. Many ensembles spend years developing a shared language only to become trapped by it. Familiarity can harden into routine, and the surprise disappears. Skyjack seems determined to resist that fate. "We still actually do end up surprising each other with things that happen musically," Sweetman says.

"We're really diving into improvisation," he continues. "There are moments where each one of us brings something completely fresh and new. It can happen at a gig. It can be something that keeps it exciting. That flow state where we're all together and just hearing and feeling the same thing at the same time." The comment speaks to something that comes up repeatedly when talking to the band. They rarely describe Skyjack in terms of technical skill, even though each member is a highly accomplished musician. Instead, they talk about trust, listening and chemistry.

For Cooper, that chemistry begins with the rhythm section. Before Sweetman joined Skyjack in 2022, replacing drummer Kesivan Naidoo, he had already spent years playing alongside Cooper and Shepherd in various projects, including the Kyle Shepherd Trio. "Kyle, Jonno and I have been playing together for almost 20 years," Cooper says. "There's a certain unspoken level of ESP, if you will, that we have just through time together."

The same could be said of the band's European contingent. Tschopp and Stucki also bring nearly two decades of shared musical history to the ensemble. The result is a group built upon two long-standing friendships that eventually converged into a third. "We're like a really close family at this point," Cooper says.