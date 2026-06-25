Mthuthuzeli November reimagines ‘The Bacchae’ as an African choral ballet

To achieve the epic sensibility needed to translate the story of The Bacchae, Muyanga composed music that features the full spectrum of timbres and colours of a modern orchestra, with the inclusion of woodwinds, various percussion, electric guitar, a string section and the 80-piece UJ choir.

He is adept at fusing classical and African music sensibilities and modes with explorative vocal work.

The fusion of the classical with essences of African identity and idioms is also a mode with which November explores dance. He continues what Dada Masilo had exemplified and brings himself to his ballet training.

As a street dancer from Zolani in Ashton, Western Cape, November was introduced to ballet at the age of 15 through an outreach programme headed by Fiona Sutton, a former dancer with London City Ballet.

“In wanting more kids to get into ballet, my first ballet teacher asked me to choreograph a few Kwaito moves and she would put a few ballet steps in it. In this way, kids had something to lean back on while being challenged in a different way. So, my introduction to ballet was always about mixing worlds from the beginning. I continued that as a dance practice,” November says.

He’s also trained in African traditional dance and contemporary movement and attended the Cape Academy of Performing Arts.

He joined London’s Ballet Black in 2015. His choreography in Ingoma (2019) won the Lawrence Olivier Award for Best Dance Production. He left Ballet Black in 2023 and continues to create visceral and lauded works for Western stages.

For his approach to The Bacchae, he takes from the internal turmoil and inherited trauma of having been born in 1994 South Africa and what that means now, thinking about leadership and unfulfilled promises.

“A lot of the language is mostly inspired by the movement of the toitoi,” November says.

On the revelations of his choreographic vision for the work, he says: “I’m learning that dividing things limits our imagination of the world and the stories we want to tell. For a long time, we have thought of ballet existing as something we did not have access to. The more I choreograph and the more I’m exposed to different cultures, the more I have this pull to tell African origin stories. Stories of who I am. Those stories come with me having been trained in ballet, contemporary dance, musical theatre and drama.

“This has created access to a broader way of thinking about dance. In Thebes the idea is that this world is ruled by someone that’s like a soldier. The strict structure of classical ballet then feels like the right thing to put in the world of Thebes. When the character of Dionysus comes in — with the ambiguity — people start to loosen up. And eventually it becomes this plague of movement and chaos.”

Director Pather, known for his deep thinking in his interdisciplinary work which spans dance, performance, architecture and visual art, leans on the cohesion of the

text, dance and music for accessible storytelling and a dramatically driven work.

“The Bacchae is essentially Dionysus coming back to Earth to remedy a tightness of rules and regulations that have favoured one class of people and made a large group of people disenfranchised. This is resonant with South Africa in that despite our freedom in 1994, we’re still the world’s most unequal society because we didn’t have a redistribution of land and wealth,” Pather says.

One of the key subversions Pather, November and Muyanga came up with was to develop Dionysus as a woman to resonate with the critical patriarchal violence of South Africa.

On the discoveries of the process, Pather points to the use of young singers in the UJ choir; mature soloists in the dance; and November’s choreographic approach to ballet as exciting.

In recent years since the appointment of Joburg Ballet CEO, Elroy Fellis-Bell, the company has expanded on its movement proficiency and repertoire with seasons such as Scarcity (2024) and DreamScapes (2025), with the potential to shift audiences’ perspectives of what ballet can be. The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet extends the conversation on a grand level.

“I’m hoping we can see in Neo’s composition using choral singing, which is the bedrock of our music in this country and Mthuthuzeli’s choreography, the capacity that we have for these forms to shift, unform and reform. And how we can take institutional structures and bend them to speak to some of the most pressing issues of our time, in a framing that is our own,” Pather says.