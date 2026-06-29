Umzulu Phaqa champions accessible live music with upcoming Johannesburg show

As the cost of attending live music events continues to rise, artist Umzulu Phaqa is hoping to create a different kind of experience for audiences.

The singer-songwriter is set to host a multi-genre live show titled For You & Everybody at 66 Park Street in Newtown Johannesburg on July 4, an event aimed at making live music more accessible to everyday fans. Umzulu Phaqa says the show was born out of a desire to ensure that music lovers are not excluded from experiencing their favourite artists perform live.

"It sucks that the industry is this way and it sucks that events are this way but the average person cannot afford a R350 ticket to go and watch their favourite artist," said Umzulu Phaqa

"That really is a privilege that people get to have. I feel like music events should be more accessible. We should be able to go out there and see people perform or experience music live."

The upcoming performance comes on the heels of the release of Umzulu Phaqa's latest single, Unlimited Budget, a gospel-pop offering centred on faith, abundance and refusing to place limitations on what is possible.

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, the artist said Unlimited Budget is about manifestation and trusting in God's provision.

"As artists, we all aspire to bigger stages and opportunities. Being able to level up means not limiting what God can provide for us," said Umzulu Phaqa.

"I wanted to be the voice that says we don't have to limit God and what He can do for us in whatever thing we're doing in life. Sometimes you think opportunities are scarce."

While listeners often find the artist's music deeply relatable, Umzulu Phaqa revealed that songwriting is not always based on personal experiences.

"Most of the stuff that I write about is fiction or whatever is at the top of my head," the artist said.

"There's nobody specifically in my mind when I'm creating. A lot of it also comes from what the music itself is giving me. The instrumental often guides where the song goes."

The July 4 event promises a diverse musical offering rather than a genre-specific experience. According to Umzulu Phaqa, audiences can expect to experience different sounds and artistic expressions under one roof.

"It's not a one-genre-specific event," the artist said. "You get to experience hip hop, fusion and all these different energies and cultures."

Umzulu Phaqa promises an unforgettable evening for music lovers.

With tickets already selling fast, the artist is hopeful of performing to a full house while continuing to champion a more accessible live music culture in South Africa.