Gig Guide: Somi releases Sometimes Love, Woza Albert! returns to The Market Theatre, Lady Zamar returns with First Class and Mandisi Dyantyis brings Symphony to Montecasino

Somi teases new album with single ‘Sometimes Love’
Grammy-nominated East African-born vocalist and songwriter Somi has released her latest single, Sometimes Love, featuring acclaimed Nigerian sibling duo The Cavemen, offering listeners another glimpse into her forth-coming album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, due for release on 7 August.
Recorded in Lagos and co-produced by The Cavemen’s Benjamin James, the groove-laden track celebrates the possibility of finding love in unexpected places.
“This song is about keeping an open heart and the possibility of finding love — in all its forms at any moment in our journey,” Somi says .The single follows the poignant We’re All Falling, which reflected on mortality and healing.
Across What Does It Take to Bloom?, Somi continues her exploration of identity, belonging and transformation, blending jazz, soul, highlife and African musical traditions into a deeply personal body of work.
Sometimes Love is available on all major streaming platforms. The full album arrives on 7 August.
Lady Zamar embraces joy on uplifting new single
Award-winning singer-songwriter Lady Zamar returns with First Class, a vibrant pop anthem that celebrates joy, romance and the moments that make life memorable.
The new single explores the realisation of someone’s value only after they have left your life. Rather than dwelling on heartbreak, First Class leans into acceptance, appreciation and emotional growth, wrapped in infectious melodies and feel-good production.
“More than anything, First Class is about feeling good,” says Lady Zamar. “It’s about joy, movement, romance and possibility. I wanted to create music that people could live with, dance to, sing along to and make memories with.”
Known for crafting emotionally resonant pop music, Lady Zamar once again delivers a song designed to soundtrack everyday moments, from road trips and celebrations to nights out with friends.
First Class is available to stream on all major digital music platforms.
‘Woza Albert!’ returns to The Market Theatre
One of South Africa’s most celebrated works of protest theatre, Woza Albert!, returns to the stage at the The Market Theatre as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
Running in the Barney Simon Theatre from 15 to 26 July, the production revisits the groundbreaking play first staged at the venue in 1981 by Mbongeni Ngema, Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon.
Directed by and starring Hamilton Dhlamini alongside Thulani Mtsweni, the production uses biting satire to imagine Christ’s return to apartheid South Africa while drawing powerful parallels with contemporary society.
As the country reflects on more than three decades of democracy, the play raises questions about leadership, accountability and the unfinished work of freedom.
Tickets from R110, with discounted rates for previews, groups and Wednesday performances.