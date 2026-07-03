Gig Guide: Somi releases Sometimes Love, Woza Albert! returns to The Market Theatre, Lady Zamar returns with First Class and Mandisi Dyantyis brings Symphony to Montecasino

Somi teases new album with single ‘Sometimes Love’ Grammy-nominated East African-born vocalist and songwriter Somi has released her latest single, Sometimes Love, featuring acclaimed Nigerian sibling duo The Cavemen, offering listeners another glimpse into her forth-coming album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, due for release on 7 August.

Recorded in Lagos and co-produced by The Cavemen’s Benjamin James, the groove-laden track celebrates the possibility of finding love in unexpected places.

“This song is about keeping an open heart and the possibility of finding love — in all its forms at any moment in our journey,” Somi says .The single follows the poignant We’re All Falling, which reflected on mortality and healing.

Across What Does It Take to Bloom?, Somi continues her exploration of identity, belonging and transformation, blending jazz, soul, highlife and African musical traditions into a deeply personal body of work.