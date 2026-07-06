Coffee is no longer just coffee and Nespresso's Vertuo machine reflects that

For a country that once largely associated coffee with instant granules and oversized mugs, South Africa's relationship with the drink has changed dramatically over the past decade.

Coffee has become a ritual, hobby and lifestyle. Specialty cafés have become neighbourhood fixtures, home brewing has become more sophisticated and consumers are increasingly curious about where their coffee comes from and how it is made.

It is against this backdrop that Nespresso has introduced the new Vertuo machine to the South African market.

Rather than presenting the machine as simply another kitchen appliance, Conor Mulligan, the Nespresso lifecycle lead, framed its arrival as part of a much broader evolution in how South Africans drink coffee.

"South Africa's coffee culture over the past decade has totally shifted," he said. "Coffee shops are now part of everybody's daily ritual. Your coffee in the morning at home, your coffee on the way to work — it has definitely shaped our at-home coffee rituals."

Mulligan said tastes had also become more adventurous.

"We used to say South Africans preferred strong, dark roast coffees in big cups but now, because of café culture, we're shifting towards cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites. It's become more balanced."

The Vertuo range was designed with that diversity in mind.

Unlike traditional capsule machines that rely on pressure to extract coffee, Vertuo uses centrifugal force, spinning each capsule at high speed before brewing. Every capsule carries a barcode that communicates with the machine.

"The barcode is essentially the recipe," Mulligan explained. "It tells the machine exactly how to prepare that coffee, so you can never under-extract or over-extract it."

That technology allows each blend to be brewed according to its intended flavour profile while accommodating different serving sizes, from a small espresso to a full mug.