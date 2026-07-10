As one National Arts Festival ends, the next begins

By the time audiences have packed their bags, the artists have gone home and the streets of Makhanda have fallen quiet, the National Arts Festival is thinking about next year.
For visitors, the festival ends with the final curtain call. For organisers, it ends with trucks, dismantled stages and thousands of pieces of infrastructure being packed away before planning begins almost immediately for the next edition.
"The festival never sleeps," says outgoing National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton, speaking just days after the 2026 edition came to a close.
"The programme is continually in development year on year."
It is an appropriate metaphor for a festival that has spent more than five decades reinventing itself while remaining South Africa's most important gathering of the arts.
Even as crews remove temporary venues and lift the woodchips that transform Makhanda's Village Green into the heart of festival life, the 2027 programme is being prepared.
This year's festival marked Newton's final edition at the helm before she hands over to Palesa Kadi at the end of July. Looking back, she describes it with the quiet satisfaction of someone who understands that success is measured by far more than ticket sales.
"The vibe was good, the programme was good," she says. "We're very proud of what we've managed to achieve."
The achievement cannot simply be counted in sold-out performances or applause. Festivals occupy a unique position in South Africa's cultural landscape, where they function simultaneously as artistic incubators, economic drivers, tourism attractions and spaces for public debate.
The National Arts Festival has increasingly developed sophisticated ways of measuring its impact beyond the box office.
Media coverage remains one indicator, generating tens of millions of rand worth of earned publicity annually. Audience and artist satisfaction surveys provide another layer of insight, while economic impact studies help demonstrate the value the festival brings to Makhanda and the Eastern Cape.
The festival also works with researchers from Rhodes University and the South African Cultural Observatory to assess social cohesion, artistic development and, more recently, environmental sustainability.
"The new goalpost for us is environmental," Newton explains. "Sound, light, waste, recycling and how we impact our environment."
The measurements reflect a broader shift in how arts festivals are understood globally. They are no longer judged solely on attendance figures but on how they strengthen creative ecosystems, stimulate local economies and create spaces for difficult conversations.
Perhaps the most noticeable shift this year was not hidden in spreadsheets but visible inside the theatres themselves.
While many long-time festival-goers have wondered whether younger audiences see value in attending the country's largest arts gathering, Newton believes this year's festival offered a clear answer.
"The demographics are changing," she says. "You can feel it. You can see it in the venues."
Rather than trying to replicate the audiences of previous decades, the festival appears to be attracting a generation engaging with different artistic languages and political questions.
Contemporary dance drew unexpectedly strong crowds. Politically engaged performances generated significant conversation. Emerging artists who had struggled to find audiences in previous years suddenly found themselves performing to packed venues.
That observation perhaps captures the essence of the National Arts Festival. It remains one of the few spaces where artistic experimentation is not merely tolerated but expected.
Across multiple venues, audiences encountered theatre interrogating South Africa's political realities, dance exploring identity, visual art challenging historical narratives and music pushing across genres.
The festival continues to function as a testing ground where new ideas are allowed to exist before commercial pressures inevitably shape them elsewhere.
Yet the optimism surrounding the festival sits alongside a familiar reality: sustaining an event of this scale has become increasingly difficult.
Like much of South Africa's cultural sector, the National Arts Festival operates within an environment of shrinking resources and growing financial uncertainty.
This year's festival benefited from support from the National Lottery Commission, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture through the Mzansi Golden Economy programme, the Eastern Cape provincial government, the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and long-standing corporate partner Standard Bank.
Even so, Newton is candid about the challenges.
"Funding is tough," she says. "The festival definitely needs more corporate sponsors."
"We keep applying and we keep asking," she says.
The challenge is not unique to the National Arts Festival. Across South Africa, arts organisations continue navigating a funding landscape where demand consistently exceeds available resources. Festivals often appear financially secure because of their visibility and scale but behind the scenes they rely on an intricate network of partnerships and careful budgeting.
Ticket sales alone cannot sustain an event of this magnitude, particularly when accessibility remains central to its mission.
"Our tickets are really well priced so that as many people as possible can come and see as many shows as possible," Newton explains.
Affordability has long been one of the festival's defining principles. While this limits revenue potential, it ensures broader public participation at a time when economic pressures increasingly determine who has access to cultural experiences.
Beyond the official programme, independent initiatives continue to deepen the festival's impact.
The National Arts Festival has always depended on institutions, independent venues, artists and communities working together.
As one leadership chapter closes and another begins, the festival faces familiar questions about sustainability, relevance and growth. Yet its greatest strength might lie in its ability to evolve without abandoning its purpose.
For first-time visitors considering whether to make the journey to Makhanda next year, Newton offers a characteristically hopeful invitation.
"If you're feeling dislocated from life, come to the festival," she says. "It's a complete reinforcement of what is human, what is powerful, what is moving."
She believes people leave carrying more than programmes and souvenirs.
"You'll come away feeling invigorated," she says. "You'll feel inspired because you're coming to a place of dreams. People are making their dreams happen here under difficult circumstances, sometimes almost impossible circumstances."
It is a fitting reflection from someone leaving after guiding one of Africa's largest arts festivals through years marked by uncertainty, financial pressures and changing audiences.
As the last trucks leave Makhanda and another festival disappears into memory, planning quietly begins again.
The stages will return. New artists will emerge. Old audiences will come back alongside new ones.
And, as Newton puts it, the festival will once again attempt what has always been its greatest achievement: making "the impossible possible".