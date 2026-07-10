As one National Arts Festival ends, the next begins

By the time audiences have packed their bags, the artists have gone home and the streets of Makhanda have fallen quiet, the National Arts Festival is thinking about next year.

For visitors, the festival ends with the final curtain call. For organisers, it ends with trucks, dismantled stages and thousands of pieces of infrastructure being packed away before planning begins almost immediately for the next edition.

"The festival never sleeps," says outgoing National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton, speaking just days after the 2026 edition came to a close.

"The programme is continually in development year on year."

It is an appropriate metaphor for a festival that has spent more than five decades reinventing itself while remaining South Africa's most important gathering of the arts.

Even as crews remove temporary venues and lift the woodchips that transform Makhanda's Village Green into the heart of festival life, the 2027 programme is being prepared.

This year's festival marked Newton's final edition at the helm before she hands over to Palesa Kadi at the end of July. Looking back, she describes it with the quiet satisfaction of someone who understands that success is measured by far more than ticket sales.

"The vibe was good, the programme was good," she says. "We're very proud of what we've managed to achieve."

The achievement cannot simply be counted in sold-out performances or applause. Festivals occupy a unique position in South Africa's cultural landscape, where they function simultaneously as artistic incubators, economic drivers, tourism attractions and spaces for public debate.

The National Arts Festival has increasingly developed sophisticated ways of measuring its impact beyond the box office.

Media coverage remains one indicator, generating tens of millions of rand worth of earned publicity annually. Audience and artist satisfaction surveys provide another layer of insight, while economic impact studies help demonstrate the value the festival brings to Makhanda and the Eastern Cape.

The festival also works with researchers from Rhodes University and the South African Cultural Observatory to assess social cohesion, artistic development and, more recently, environmental sustainability.

"The new goalpost for us is environmental," Newton explains. "Sound, light, waste, recycling and how we impact our environment."

The measurements reflect a broader shift in how arts festivals are understood globally. They are no longer judged solely on attendance figures but on how they strengthen creative ecosystems, stimulate local economies and create spaces for difficult conversations.

Perhaps the most noticeable shift this year was not hidden in spreadsheets but visible inside the theatres themselves.

While many long-time festival-goers have wondered whether younger audiences see value in attending the country's largest arts gathering, Newton believes this year's festival offered a clear answer.

"The demographics are changing," she says. "You can feel it. You can see it in the venues."

Rather than trying to replicate the audiences of previous decades, the festival appears to be attracting a generation engaging with different artistic languages and political questions.

Contemporary dance drew unexpectedly strong crowds. Politically engaged performances generated significant conversation. Emerging artists who had struggled to find audiences in previous years suddenly found themselves performing to packed venues.