Gig Guide: Amahubo Ka Gogo by Brenda Mtambo, Jozi Gold Brewing Company welcomes Sydney Mavundla and King Monado teams up with Kaycherlow NLL on LAEF

Jozi Gold Brewing Co welcomes Sydney Mavundla
South Africa’s jazz heritage continues to thrive at Jozi Gold Brewing Company, where the former home of the legendary The Orbit has been reimagined as a weekly destination for live jazz.
The Jazz at Jozi Gold series returns on 11 July with acclaimed trumpeter Sydney Mavundla, whose career has taken him
from Johannesburg to international stages.
A South African Music Awards nominee for his debut album LUHAMBO, Mavundla is celebrated for his dynamic improvisation and distinctive sound.
“Joburg has one of the richest jazz histories in the world and this series is about honouring that legacy while giving audiences a place to experience it live every week,” says spokesperson Glynis Jardine.
The programme continues with saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane on 18 July and singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela on 25 July. Tickets are available through Quicket.
Award-winning South African vocalist Brenda Mtambo returns to the stage with Amahubo Ka Gogo, a new theatre production premiering at Theatre of Marcellus on 18 July before heading to the Playhouse Company Opera Theatre on 15 August.
Inspired by the hymns, prayers and songs that shaped her childhood, the production explores themes of faith, family, healing
and the enduring legacy of grandmothers who passed spiritual traditions from one generation to the next.
It also marks Mtambo’s return to her gospel roots before her forthcoming album of the same name.
Audiences can expect powerful live vocals, reimagined hymns, live musicians and theatrical
storytelling in an immersive production designed to inspire reflection and renewal.
“Amahubo Ka Gogo is deeply personal,” says Mtambo.
“This production is my way of honouring my late grandmother’s legacy while creating a space where audiences can reconnect with their own memories, faith and the people who nurtured them spiritually.”
Tickets are available through Webtickets.
Award-winning Limpopo musician King Monada has teamed up with rising Lekompo star Kaycherlow NLL for their new single, LAEF, featured on the deluxe edition of King Monada’s album I Khant do Dhis Enimo.
The collaboration brings together one of Limpopo’s biggest musical exports and one of the province’s fastest-growing new voices.
Blending infectious rhythms with an uplifting message, LAEF encourages listeners to slow
down, trust the process and
pursue success with patience rather than haste.
The release follows the success of I Khant do Dhis Enimo, which has accumulated more than 21 million streams since its release in June.
The deluxe edition also includes the new tracks Spinning Kick and Independent.
Now available on all major streaming platforms, LAEF showcases the chemistry between the two artists while highlighting the continued rise and influence of Limpopo music on South Africa’s contemporary music scene.