Gig Guide: Amahubo Ka Gogo by Brenda Mtambo, Jozi Gold Brewing Company welcomes Sydney Mavundla and King Monado teams up with Kaycherlow NLL on LAEF

Award-winning South African vocalist Brenda Mtambo returns to the stage with Amahubo Ka Gogo, a new theatre production premiering at Theatre of Marcellus on 18 July before heading to the Playhouse Company Opera Theatre on 15 August.

Inspired by the hymns, prayers and songs that shaped her childhood, the production explores themes of faith, family, healing

and the enduring legacy of grandmothers who passed spiritual traditions from one generation to the next.

It also marks Mtambo’s return to her gospel roots before her forthcoming album of the same name.

Audiences can expect powerful live vocals, reimagined hymns, live musicians and theatrical

storytelling in an immersive production designed to inspire reflection and renewal.

“Amahubo Ka Gogo is deeply personal,” says Mtambo.

“This production is my way of honouring my late grandmother’s legacy while creating a space where audiences can reconnect with their own memories, faith and the people who nurtured them spiritually.”