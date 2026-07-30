Gig Guide: Davis Cup action, Artist Proof Studio's KZN debut and Oskido's Big Day Out lineup

South Africa’s Davis Cup campaign resumes in Pretoria this September with a tie that could move the national team one step closer to returning to the upper tiers of international men’s tennis.

From 19 to 20 September, Irene Country Club will host the World Group II clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a place in the 2027 World Group I Play-offs on the line. The fixture brings together a South African side buoyed by its narrow victory over Montenegro earlier this year and a Bosnian team ranked above its hosts.

Beyond the rankings, the weekend offers South Africa a chance to rewrite recent history. The two nations last met in 2020, when Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed a 3-1 win in Zenica. This time, home advantage could prove decisive as Irene Country Club once again stages a Davis Cup tie.