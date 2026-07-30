Gig Guide: Davis Cup action, Artist Proof Studio's KZN debut and Oskido's Big Day Out lineup

South Africa’s Davis Cup campaign resumes in Pretoria this September with a tie that could move the national team one step closer to returning to the upper tiers of international men’s tennis.
From 19 to 20 September, Irene Country Club will host the World Group II clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a place in the 2027 World Group I Play-offs on the line. The fixture brings together a South African side buoyed by its narrow victory over Montenegro earlier this year and a Bosnian team ranked above its hosts.
Beyond the rankings, the weekend offers South Africa a chance to rewrite recent history. The two nations last met in 2020, when Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed a 3-1 win in Zenica. This time, home advantage could prove decisive as Irene Country Club once again stages a Davis Cup tie.
Tickets are available through Webtickets, with prices starting at R80 for children and R150 for adults. Hospitality packages are also on offer for spectators looking to watch the international contest from a premium setting.
Printmaking takes centre stage at this year’s KZN Art Fair as Artist Proof Studio expands its presence beyond Johannesburg with a
showcase that looks both backwards and forwards.
From 6 to 9 August at Hilton College, the studio’s booth brings together works that rarely share the same space: historic prints from its archive, recent editions and pieces by a new generation of artists. The presentation reveals how ideas, techniques and collaborations shapes South African printmaking across decades.
The fair also marks a growing engagement with KwaZulu-Natal’s art ecosystem after the studio’s earlier exhibition in the province.
Collectors can expect affordable and investment-worthy works spanning lithography, screen printing and other printmaking processes. Artist Proof Studio’s exhibition offers an accessible entry point into an influential printmaking institutions and the artists.
South African dance music nostalgia will take over Huddle Park this November as Oskido’s Big Day Out begins revealing the artists behind its 2026 edition.
The first line-up announcement leans into the sounds that shaped the country’s house and kwaito scene, with Liquideep, Mdu and Brothers of Peace (B.O.P.) among the acts confirmed for the festival on 28 November. The event celebrates artists whose catalogues continue to resonate years after their biggest hits first filled clubs, taxis and backyard parties.
Now a regular fixture on Johannesburg’s music calendar, Big Day Out pairs established names with new talent across two stages, offering a full day of live performances and DJ sets. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets start at R695 through Webtickets, with VIP and hospitality options available for festivalgoers looking to make a day of it.