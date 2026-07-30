Rapsody single ‘Apple Juice’ with Nomisupasta drops tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, 31 July, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Rapsody will release the second single off her upcoming album God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops and it includes a D'Angelo sample as well as vocals from Nomisupasta (Nomsa Mazwai).

"It's really describing the simplicity of love," Mazwai says about the single titled Apple Juice. "It's not about the cars, it's about the conversation. It's not about the money. It's about the moments."

The song is just the latest chapter in a relationship more than a decade in the making. Mazwai's voice first found its way into Rapsody's world back in 2012, when producer 9th Wonder sampled her 2010 self-titled debut album for three songs on Rapsody's own debut, The Idea of Beautiful.

It would take years — and a trip Rapsody made to South Africa last year to record her new album — for the two artists to properly work together in a studio.