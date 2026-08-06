Gig Guide: The Ultimate Camping Experience, Lu'Ah Live launches in Cape Town and The Modern Jazz Trio at Centre for Jazz and Popular Music

Cuban rhythms meet South African jazz in Durban
The Modern Jazz Trio is turning its attention to the sounds of Latin America with A Night in Cuba: The Latin Real Songbook Experience, at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on Wednesday, 12 August.
Rather than simply recreating familiar standards, the trio explore the rich traditions of Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz through their own contemporary interpretations.
Expect infectious salsa grooves, intricate improvisation and the rhythmic energy that has made Cuban music a cornerstone of the global jazz tradition.
Pianist David Langley, bassist Brayden Hore and drummer Riley Giandhari will be joined by saxophonist Leon Scharnick and trumpeter Thabo Sikhakhane for a programme inspired by giants such as Michel Camilo, Paquito D’Rivera, Chucho Valdés and Tito Puente.
Make your way to the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN Howard College Campus, Durban.
Doors open at 5pm, with the performance starting at 5.30pm. Tickets cost R130, R100 for pensioners and R70 for students and are available at the door.
An exciting new home for intimate live music
For those craving live music in a more intimate setting, Lu’Ah Live is introducing a different kind of night out in Cape Town.
Launching on Thursday, 6 August, at the Gorgeous George Hotel, the monthly series puts the focus on meaningful performances rather than spectacle.
Singer-song-writer Lu’Ah has created the platform as a space where audiences can experience music, with storytelling and conversation becoming as important as the songs.
The performances draw on her ble alternative pop, indie folk, and organic sounds, while creating room for genuine connection between artists and listeners.
The series is also the first step towards Resonance Room, a broader creative initiative that will bring together musicians, poets and visual artists for future collaborations.
It takes place on Thursday, 6 August, at Gorgeous George Hotel, Cape Town.
Lu’Ah’s debut album arrives in October, while tickets for the launch are available via her online booking page.
Swop the city noise for fresh air and adventure at The Ultimate Camping Experience at Hartbeespoort Dam from 11 to 14 September 2026.
Designed as a weekend of outdoor therapy, relaxation and exploration, the experience brings together camping and adventure activities, including hiking, quad biking, fishing and boat rides.
The Land of The Milk and Honey Adventurous is offering an all-inclusive package for those who would rather focus on enjoying the weekend than worrying about the logistics.
Camping gear, meals and fishing rods will be provided, while the team will curate and guide guests through the experience.
The full package costs R3 050 s person, including a weekend pass.
For reservations and more information, visit The Land of The Milk and Honey on social media or call 075 399 0446.