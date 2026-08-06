Gig Guide: The Ultimate Camping Experience, Lu'Ah Live launches in Cape Town and The Modern Jazz Trio at Centre for Jazz and Popular Music

An exciting new home for intimate live music For those craving live music in a more intimate setting, Lu’Ah Live is introducing a different kind of night out in Cape Town.

Launching on Thursday, 6 August, at the Gorgeous George Hotel, the monthly series puts the focus on meaningful performances rather than spectacle.

Singer-song-writer Lu’Ah has created the platform as a space where audiences can experience music, with storytelling and conversation becoming as important as the songs.

The performances draw on her ble alternative pop, indie folk, and organic sounds, while creating room for genuine connection between artists and listeners.

The series is also the first step towards Resonance Room, a broader creative initiative that will bring together musicians, poets and visual artists for future collaborations.

It takes place on Thursday, 6 August, at Gorgeous George Hotel, Cape Town.