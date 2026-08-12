Elvira Dyangani Ose is Zeitz Mocaa’s new director

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Mocaa), in Cape Town’s spiffy Silo District, has finally appointed a new director. The institution’s brilliant former director, Koyo Kouoh, originally from Senegal and Switzerland, died in May last year.

Since then, Zeitz has battled to find a replacement, needing a director with deep continental linkages as well as solid international networks.

Kouoh died a few months after being selected as the artistic director of the 2026 Venice Biennale (the 61st International Art Exhibition). She would have been the first African woman to head the biennale, making her a tough act to follow.

Congratulations Elvira Dyangani Ose, who was today announced as Zeitz's Mocaa's new artistic director.

‘Following an extensive local and international search, the board is delighted to welcome Elvira Dyangani Ose to Zeitz Mocaa. Dyangani Ose’s appointment reflects who we are as an institution. We are an institution that is rooted in Africa, while connected to the world.

“She will oversee the museum’s curatorial vision and direction, leading the institution through its next chapter as it approaches its second decade as it builds on the late Koyo Kouoh's legacy and honouring her extraordinary artistic vision and the institutional foundations she built.’ said Zeitz Mocaa co-founder and co-chair David Green OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).

“Look, Unathi, you won’t find a better-suited appointment. I have known Elvira and followed her work for some time. This was a good choice and I congratulate her and wish her well!” said one of South Africa’s most celebrated contemporary visual artists, writers and cultural historians, Sue Williamson.

Williamson was also at the big-director-reveal day. For her, the question was simple: Is this the right person for the job? The answer is: Yes. Time will tell, for those of us who had not known about Dyangani Ose until this Wednesday.

Journalist and art critic Sean O’Toole was also there. Always asking complex questions, which I witnessed Williamson shoot down with simple responses at the Book Lounge two weeks ago. I have been meaning to write about O’Toole’s Photo book! Photo-book! Photobook! launch, which was held at Strauss & Co a few weeks ago. The looming sense of guilt always grips me whenever I see him.

Other than that, there weren’t that many arts journalists at the reveal event. There were artists, gallerists, curators, partners and other Zeitz stakeholders. We no longer have enough art journalists in the country. If there were any other arts journalists at the Zeitz do, then I must say we suck at networking and getting to know one another these days. Dwindling has become synonymous with journalism.

I had the same conversation with Jo-Ann Strauss in the elevator down. She had spent several years on the board of one of this country’s big four media groups and is also disillusioned by the future of journalism.

“There is a huge shortage of good-quality journalists! Where are they?” were her parting words, before she dashed off to finalise a 70th birthday party for a relative. Strauss, too, in her capacity as an art collector, was excited about Dyangani Ose’s appointment.

Dyangani Ose’s career spans leading institutions across Europe, Africa and the United States. She has served as director of Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona and The Showroom London and held curatorial roles at Tate Modern in London and Creative Time in New York. She is the artistic director of the second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial (2026–2027).

Combining a pan-African outlook with exceptional international experience, Dyangani Ose is recognised for her artistic vision, institution building, collaborative leadership and long-standing commitment to artists from Africa and its diaspora.

As anti-immigration marches gain ground, the question of why Zeitz was unable to find a suitable South African candidate for the position will no doubt become a pertinent one in the weeks to come. For now, we’ll recognise the appointment and wait to see what vision Ose has in place for one of the continent’s leading contemporary arts museums.