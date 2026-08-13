Gig Guide: Rorisang Sechele’s In Full Bloom at Untitled Basement, Gert-Johan Coetzee launches fragrance line and Zakes Bantwini takes Afro House to Anjunadeep

Rorisang Sechele brings ‘In Full Bloom’ to audiences
Award-nominated jazz vocalist and composer Rorisang Sechele heads to Untitled Basement on 16 August for an intimate Women’s Month performance that looks towards what comes next.
As part of the HER Series, Sechele will preview music from the forthcoming second instalment of her In Full Bloom trilogy, offering audiences a glimpse into a body of work shaped by growth, healing and self-discovery.
Expect an evening where jazz meets soul and introspection, with Sechele joined by bassist and producer Thato Modika, pianist Diteboho Kobedi, guitarist Andy Skhosana and drummer Katlego Mokoena. The collaborators bring a shared musical language to compositions that leave room for vulnerability and improvisation.
Sechele has performed at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Red Bull Sym-phonic and the Bima Awards, steadily establishing herself as a compelling new voice in South African jazz.
The performance is on 16 August at 7pm. Tickets from R250 via Quicket.
Zakes Bantwini takes Afro House to Anjunadeep
Zakes Bantwini is bringing his South African take on electronic music to one of the genre’s influential global labels with Impatient/You Never Know, released on Anjunadeep.
The two-track release pairs the Grammy-winning artist with some of the country’s most exciting electronic talent. Impatient reunites Bantwini with Sun-El Musician, with newcomer kisskisskiss adding vocals, while You Never Know features London-based South African producer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Arts.
For Bantwini, the release is another step in a career that has taken Afro house from local dancefloors to international stages. Since winning a Grammy for Bayethe alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman in 2023, his global profile has continued to grow.
With more than 60 million streams for Osama, Bantwini remains one of the country’s most recognisable electronic music exports. Impatient/You Never Know is out on Anjunadeep.
Gert-Johan Coetzee finds a new language in scent
Gert-Johan Coetzee is swopping the runway for the fragrance counter with a debut collection that brings his instinct for drama, sensuality and storytelling into the world
of perfume.
The six scents are an extension of the designer’s aesthetic: expressive, polished and made for different personalities. There is the playful sweetness of Gimme Gimme, the smoky romance of Rumours & Roses, the confidence of Uncontainable and the understated mystery of Top Secret, alongside Eau de Trouble and Shhhh…
The collection was shaped by Coetzee’s time in Grasse, France, where he immersed himself in the craft of perfumery and worked with master perfumers.
The designer approached the project as another form of creative expression.
The collection is available exclusively at selected Foschini and Beauty Box stores and on Bash. Prices start at R1 895 for 50ml and R2 565 for 100ml.