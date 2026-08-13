Gig Guide: Rorisang Sechele’s In Full Bloom at Untitled Basement, Gert-Johan Coetzee launches fragrance line and Zakes Bantwini takes Afro House to Anjunadeep

Zakes Bantwini takes Afro House to Anjunadeep Zakes Bantwini is bringing his South African take on electronic music to one of the genre’s influential global labels with Impatient/You Never Know, released on Anjunadeep.

The two-track release pairs the Grammy-winning artist with some of the country’s most exciting electronic talent. Impatient reunites Bantwini with Sun-El Musician, with newcomer kisskisskiss adding vocals, while You Never Know features London-based South African producer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Arts.

For Bantwini, the release is another step in a career that has taken Afro house from local dancefloors to international stages. Since winning a Grammy for Bayethe alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman in 2023, his global profile has continued to grow.