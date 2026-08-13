Inside the complicated bond at the heart of ‘Umthetho’

I’m four episodes into Umthetho, Netflix’s new South African crime series and I’m trying to figure out how I feel about it. When it commits to being a crime thriller, it’s genuinely gripping and the show uses Johannesburg so well that the city practically becomes a character of its own.

When it swings into the family melodrama around Mbali’s household, it loses me a little. But four episodes in, I’m showing up for it, which is more than I can say for a lot of shows I’ve dropped halfway.

I got the chance to sit down with the two leads Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo who plays public prosecutor Mbali, and Tony Kgoroge, who plays her long-lost brother and prison crime boss, Moses.

We talked about how they landed the roles, how they prepared and how they’ve come to understand

two people who could easily have tipped into caricature in someone else’s hands.

“I heard about Mbali before I was introduced to Mbali,” Khumalo tells me. “I was aware that Black Brain was holding auditions for a huge show but nobody had called me.

“And I had a friend who auditioned. She was just chatting, saying the queues were so long and they were auditioning for two months. And nobody called me. And, you know, when she spoke about it, I didn’t know anything about the project. She wasn’t sharing much.

“But I felt something. I felt like

this sounds like something I’d really love to be a part of but, of course, I can’t do anything about it if no one’s called me.”

Two months of silence later, an email finally landed. “So I went in, I auditioned, I did a chemistry read and they confirmed me a while later. And I just knew that this was going to be one of my dream characters come to life.”

Kgoroge’s version is a lot less romantic. “I was in the middle of a class and I was contacted by the director and the producer, Mandla N,” he said. “He was asking me if I’m busy or anything like that. And he asked me to come in and do a test.

“So I was like: ‘Hey, I don’t think I can be able to. I’m far away and whatever.’ And the next thing is like: ‘Okay, fine, we’re starting to shoot on such and such a day.’ I’m like: ‘My guy. Are you okay?’”

What Kgoroge did with the weeks he had before shooting is one of the more striking things he told me. Playing a man who’s spent 14 years inside and run a criminal network from behind bars, he went looking for the real thing.

“We also had a chance to speak to the guys who actually have spent more than 18 years in jail,” he said, mentioning well-known figure in South African prison-life content Sylvester Mofokeng. “It also helps to understand the mentality and the outlook of this guy, you know, by grabbing from these guys.”

He was just as deliberate about keeping Moses specifically South African, given that Umthetho is adapted from a Brazilian series. “We don’t step out of the boundaries or be influenced by the Brazilian one that we had. So it had to have that feeling that the guy becomes a true South African with true South African problems and has all the elements that a South African prisoner has gone through.”

I asked him whether Moses is a different person in his family relationships or whether that softer side and the crime boss are inseparable. His answer went somewhere I didn’t expect.

“I always liken it to what is happening between Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa with this whole debacle that is happening now,” he said.

“I call them the three brothers. The older one being Ghana, who got their first independence, the second one being Nigeria and then the third brother in South Africa, which is the youngest. These two brothers come from wherever they come from, then they come and visit the younger brother in his house and they mess up certain things.

“The younger brother gets very upset. And out of all that, it’s still family. We’re still family. So in that, I say, when it comes to family, it is the same thing. We might have our own differences. Your mother can walk away from your life but it doesn’t mean that it’s not your mother anymore. Still your mother. That bond does not really break. Emotions can try to break the bond but that will always forever be with you.”