Sama32 celebrates South Africa’s musical excellence, diversity and global influence

The 32nd South African Music Awards (Sama32) has wrapped up its Homecoming Edition at Sun City, celebrating the depth, diversity and evolution of South African music across two nights.

The awards opened on Friday, August 14, with the Industry Awards recognising artists, producers, engineers, directors and other creative professionals across genres ranging from hip-hop and Gqom to jazz, rock, R&B and African indigenous faith music.

Among the first-night winners were Nasty C, who won Best Hip Hop Album for FREE; Langa Mavuso, who took Best Produced Album for Therapy: The Other Side; Mandisi Dyantyis, who won Best Jazz Album for Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula; Simphiwe Dana, who won Best African Adult Contemporary Album for Moya; and Francois van Coke, who won Best Rock Album for Die Ruimte. Nigerian star Tiwa Savage took home the Rest of Africa Award.

The celebration continued on Saturday, August 15, with HLE taking home the Lesedi FM Female Artist of the Year and SAMPrA Album of the Year awards for The Ground We’re On. Mzukulu won Motsweding FM Male Artist of the Year and uKhozi FM Best Maskandi Album, while Kabza De Small claimed Best Amapiano Album for Bab’Motha.

Two of the evening’s biggest moments came with special recognition for Oskido and Tyla. The legendary producer and DJ received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Tyla was honoured with the AfriPure International Achievement Award. After receiving the award, Tyla called South African artists who had inspired her onto the stage to celebrate with her.