Angélique Kidjo receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

On Tuesday, Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first African musician to receive the honour.

Kidjo joins more than 2 800 stars on the famous Hollywood Boulevard, alongside music legends including Michael Jackson, Muhammad Ali and The Beatles.

For Kidjo, the recognition is about more than a career milestone. Speaking to the media, she said: “The star for me means that my vision of the world as a small village is a reality. It doesn’t matter where we come from, what language we speak, which skin colour we have. We are human. It’s one human family.”

The recognition comes as Kidjo continues to build on a career defined by musical experimentation, cultural exchange and a commitment to celebrating Africa’s richness.

Earlier this year, Kidjo spoke to the Mail & Guardian about her latest album, HOPE!!, a project that showed she had no intention of slowing down or settling into one sound.

“For me, it’s always about the song. I’m always at the service of the song,” she said. “My music is not for me to keep. I grew up with the philosophy from my parents that when you surround yourself with people to talk about something that is meaningful, it’s more powerful. The message is delivered more powerfully.”

The album features an impressive list of collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Ayra Starr, PJ Morton, Nile Rodgers and Brazilian artist IZA.

For Kidjo, the international recognition also speaks to the growing influence of African music and culture on the global stage.

“I think that it means my consistency in my work and forecasting the richness of the culture of this continent has resonated so far that I am able to be there,” she told the M&G. “So it means the door is open now to all of us. So let’s get to it.”

With her star now permanently etched into one of the world's most famous streets, Kidjo’s achievement is both a celebration of her own remarkable career and a significant moment for African music on the global stage.