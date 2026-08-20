Gaza and the ghosts of African internationalism

For Suraya Dadoo, the war in Gaza did more than reignite global solidarity with Palestine. It exposed what she believes Africa has lost.

Over the past three decades, she argues, a tradition of internationalism that once linked African liberation movements to struggles from Palestine to Namibia, Algeria and beyond has steadily eroded, replaced by trade relationships, security partnerships and diplomatic pragmatism.

The argument sits at the heart of Rising for Palestine: Africans in Solidarity for Decolonisation and Liberation, a new anthology co-edited by Dadoo and Algerian researcher Raouf Farrah.

Bringing together scholars, activists, diplomats and movement leaders from across Africa and Palestine, the collection asks a question that reaches far beyond Gaza: What remains of Africa’s anti-colonial political imagination?

“The genocide in Gaza reignited mobilisation across the continent,” Dadoo says. “It was both a response to the ongoing genocide and a recovery of a suppressed legacy of African internationalism.”

The anthology emerged from a desire to recover histories that are often overlooked in discussions about Palestine. While South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle has long provided the dominant frame through which many Africans understand Palestine, Dadoo and Farrah wanted to widen the lens.

The book foregrounds experiences from Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Namibia, Tunisia and Nigeria, among others, alongside Palestinian contributors. It seeks to document a tradition of solidarity that extends far beyond South Africa and place Africa at the centre, rather than the margins, of the story.

The anthology’s most significant contribution is not the familiar comparison between apartheid South Africa and Israel. It is the attempt to place Palestine in a broader African history of dispossession, extraction and resistance.

Contributors connect Palestine with some of Africa’s deepest wounds: the genocide of the Herero and Nama in Namibia, the unresolved question of Western Sahara, decades of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the ongoing catastrophe in Sudan. The editors are careful not to argue that the experiences are identical. Rather, they suggest that they reveal recurring patterns of occupation, racial domination, resource extraction and international indifference.

“What connects Palestine to Africa is a shared present shaped by borders drawn to divide, militaries trained to suppress and lives treated as expendable,” Dadoo says. “To view Palestine through an African lens is not to appropriate suffering but to clarify its coordinates.”

The phrase is central to the book’s thesis.

For Dadoo and her contributors, Palestine is neither an isolated Middle Eastern conflict nor a singular moral crisis. It is part of a wider story about colonial power and its enduring legacies. The anthology argues that the forces shaping Palestinian life today cannot be separated from histories that have also shaped African societies.

Whether readers agree with that argument, it gives the collection its intellectual coherence.

The book’s explanation for the weakening of African solidarity is equally ambitious.

Dadoo locates the shift in the political and economic changes that followed the end of the Cold War. The radical internationalism that animated many liberation movements gradually gave way to a foreign policy shaped by economic partnerships, security cooperation and diplomatic pragmatism.

“The neoliberal turn of the 1990s and the global retreat from radical politics, along with the Oslo Accords and the formation of the Palestinian Authority shifted African foreign policy,” she says. “Many states began to de-emphasise international solidarity in favour of bilateral trade, security partnerships and development aid.”

In the anthology, several contributors examine how Israel expanded its influence across parts of Africa through military cooperation, surveillance technologies, development partnerships and religious diplomacy.

One of the collection’s most striking sections focuses on the growing influence of Christian Zionism.