Gig Guide: She Bellows Comes to East London, Kwanda Mahlombe  releases Ungayeki and Kaza Kamba returns to The Market Theatre

When theatre breaks the fourth wall East London audiences can expect an evening of theatre that refuses to simply sit back and be watched. On August 22, theatre-maker Zimkitha Kumbaca brings Confessions of a Blacklisted Woman: She Bellows at Legends Showcase Exclusive Venue for a one-night interactive showcase.

The play uses satire, dark humour and surrealism to examine the complicated realities of black womanhood, patriarchy and gender-based violence. At its centre are five life-sized dolls trying to become “real” African women, confronting the expectations, silencing and control that shape their lives.

This version, performed by students from the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, tears down the traditional fourth wall, inviting audiences into the conversation.

The result is less a conventional night at the theatre and more a space for uncomfortable questions, reflection and dialogue.