Kelebogile Marope sees the stories we leave

Kelebogile Marope is trying to understand what happened on August 12.

“I think I’m still in shock,” she says from Botswana, four days after being named the 2026 FNB Art Prize winner. “I thought it would have worn off after the fourth day but it’s still there. I can feel it simmering down but I’m still in that overwhelming wave.”

Perhaps the disbelief lingers because recognition has arrived at the end of a long practice of showing up. Of looking closely at things most people have learnt to overlook.

Marope’s work asks us to look again. At homes. At objects. At the seemingly insignificant rituals that make up a life. At the furniture we grow accustomed to, the domestic spaces we take for granted and the histories embedded in the things that surround us.

Her sculptures, often made from plaster, white cement, grout and other materials associated with the construction of a home, are an excavation of memory. She also works with drawing and mixed media. They are less interested in grand historical monuments than in the quiet evidence of ordinary lives.

“I was looking at the structure of the home in its entirety,” she explains. “And then I thought about it from an archaeological perspective — how it would look if we were to be archaeologists of our own present time.”

It is a question that sits at the centre of Marope’s practice: What if we did not have to wait centuries for archaeologists to discover how we lived? What if we became the archivists of our own lives while we are living them?

Marope was born in Botswana but spent much of her formative life in South Africa. From the age of 13, she was sent across the border by her parents, who wanted her to have greater exposure to education and opportunities. She completed her secondary education, university and postgraduate studies in South Africa before eventually returning home.

“I can’t speak about just Botswana alone and I can’t speak about South Africa alone,” she says. “I was born in Botswana, grew up in South Africa and learnt to be an artist in both spaces.”

Returning home was not simply a geographical decision. It was emotional, familial and eventually, necessary.

“I’ve grown up with that sense of homesickness,” she says. “It’s like a friend that you know very well. You always know that you will go home but you don’t know when.”

That longing became more complicated after the death of her father during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the eldest child, Marope felt the weight of responsibility settle differently around her.

“I need to come back home,” she remembers thinking. “It was more like the responsibility of being home, being around my mom, my sisters.”

It is difficult not to see that return in the work. For Marope, home is not merely a physical structure. It is where identity is formed, where language is acquired, where relationships are negotiated and where memories become attached to objects.

Her body of work, Archaeologies of Use, takes familiar domestic objects and structures and makes them strange enough for us to notice them again.

“I was looking at the housewife, the woman who is going through her day and feels lost between all the tasks that are happening in the home,” she says. “At one end, I’m looking at the teenager who’s growing up in the home, who doesn’t see value in the home structure because of different things that are happening.”