Making ‘Umthetho’ unmistakably South African

Tone, casting and adapting to local tastes The award-winning production company, which has two decades of experience crafting African stories, is no stranger to shows with prison settings. The gritty drama, Lockdown, which ran for five seasons on Mzansi Magic, gave Mandla N lessons he used in the new project.

“Lockdown taught me how powerful confined storytelling can be. A prison setting naturally heightens emotion, tension and consequence.

“With Umthetho, I wanted to go deeper into the systems of power inside that environment — how control, loyalty and survival really work behind those walls. The prison setting was carefully designed to feel authentically South African, rather than simply replicating the original Brazilian world,” the Soweto-born filmmaker said.

Orange prison overalls, white and blue Zion apostolic church uniforms and an emotive soundtrack added to the distinct atmospheric mood of the series.

As with any production, casting was critical. The show features some of South Africa’s greatest actors, among them Given Stuurman, Sthembiso SK Khoza, Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo and Obed Baloyi.

Sindi Dlathu portrays Agnes Khoza, the prison’s head of centre and is becoming a recognisable face in the Netflix universe. With notable roles in productions such as The River, Queendom and All Four of Us, which is available on Netflix, Dlathu has, however, faced criticism for being repeatedly typecast, particularly in villainous roles.

Criticism aside, in Umthetho she brings some heat to the screen along with her co-conspirer Molefi Monaisa who plays Detective Bennet Tau.

In the original series, the head of prison’s character was male. I asked Mandla N why they cast a female instead.

“Changing the gender wasn’t for novelty. It was about allowing the adaptation to develop its own identity.”

He said that if the story was to work and resonate with viewers, they needed to believe in every character.

“With Sindi Dlathu, we weren’t just replicating the original character; we were rethinking what authority looks like in a South African prison context. She brings strength, intelligence and unpredictability to Agnes Khoza, which makes the character compelling and layered.”

Mandla N and his team also carried forward the idea that no character is purely good or bad.

“Everyone is shaped by circumstance and survival. Across the cast, we focused on actors who could bring emotional depth to morally complex roles and elevate the material beyond the page.”

Khumalo’s character, Mbali is forced to choose between justice and family, law and survival. The moral conflict makes her sharp decision-making compelling, prompting audiences to reflect on where they would draw the line between right and wrong.

Moses, leader of the prison gang iGazlam’, is also another character trying to survive. Frustrated and reshaped by the system that swallowed him, Moses is a hardened survivor.

Kgoroge has some great moments in the series including a court scene in the first episode and another when he comes out of solitary confinement after being tortured. Like a revolutionary on a podium, the one-eyed-bruised soldier commands and sways with ease, inspiring dozens of fists to punch the prison sky.