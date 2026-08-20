The road that brought Subotzky to Johannesburg

Subotzky’s relationship to Johannesburg is layered and multigenerational. In many ways, his journey to settling in the city is almost like a homecoming. In the early 20th century, Subotsky’s great-grandfather was forced to make an impossible decision as a Jewish person in Nazi-Germany. He boarded the Woermann Line and travelled to South Africa, selling the 13-ton steamroller he’d brought with him and using the funds to settle in Johannesburg. Hence the second part of the show’s title: Thirteen Tons Settled to Brick.

The story of Subotzky’s family is not unique. Many families, particularly those in South Africa, have a layered and multigenerational arc which follows migrations, marriages, births and deaths. This history forms a critical aspect of the exhibition’s thesis argument. Subotzky calls it a “transmutation of privilege” in our conversation while he takes me through the process of how he created An Idea of Africa.

The piece is the exhibition’s opener, featuring an upside-down map of the continent, painted over with abstract shapes, tracing the artist’s great-grandfather’s voyage from Nazi-Germany. A detailed drawing of the Woermann Line features in the original map that the artist has used as the base of the painting. Now upside down, the ship hangs suspended in the top right-hand corner, birdlike.

I asked how he found his way to painting because it seems like a departure from his usual medium of photography. Subotzky smiles and says it happened almost by accident. In many of his collages, one of the methods he uses to distort and distress the images is taking a wet sponge to the blown-out prints, scraping and moving the pigment and leaving ghostly remnants. “Eventually, I had to admit that what I was doing was closer to painting than anything else,” he says.

It interests me that this is one of the last works Subotzky shows me when I visit his studio, given that this is where his story of Johannesburg begins. But perhaps there is something unconsciously intentional about this — it reminds me that time is cyclical, that history constantly repeats itself.

The main work, A Johannesburg Landscape, features a panoramic collage, 10 panels wide and was created using Subotzky’s signature sticky-tape transfers. He scales photographs he took himself and found, along with archival images and prints them on paper before placing archival tape on the paper’s surface, lifting the pigment in long strips, which are then layered to create weaved collages of multiple images. The method blurs the lines between past and present as multiple images exist in parallel with one another, interlocking to create an intuitive mosaic. Subotzky says the method allows the works to “approach a personal honesty”.

“It involves ripping open the image, splitting it, essentially.”

I am struck by how much the images represent Johannesburg’s multilayered history as a city on the frontier.

“It is still very much a frontier city,” says Subotzky. The past is visible through the cracks of the city’s foundations, painted over but not gone. Given Johannesburg’s history as a mining town, it makes sense that A Johannesburg Landscape has two parts — the upper city and the lower city. Archival photographs of miners are weaved into images of a desolate park somewhere in Johannesburg’s outskirts, where white tents house immigrant families fleeing xenophobic violence in the inner city. The work reflects Johannesburg’s fragmentation and its honesty.