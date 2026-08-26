Dolly Parton, country music legend, dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose songwriting, distinctive voice and unmistakable personality made her one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, has died at the age of 80.

Parton died in Nashville on Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer.

The news was first shared publicly by her nephew, Barry Seaver, who announced her death in a video posted on Instagram.

Speaking about his aunt’s extraordinary life and legacy, Seaver described the moment as one of “absolute pride and great sadness”, before adding: “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

He reflected on the doors Parton opened throughout her career and the generations she inspired.

“She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history,” Seaver said.

Born in rural Tennessee, Parton rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential figures in country music in the late 70’s. Across a career spanning many decades, she wrote and performed enduring songs including Jolene, 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors and Islands in the Stream.

Her influence stretched well beyond music. She became an acclaimed actress, businesswoman and philanthropist, with her Imagination Library providing millions of books to children.

Only days before her death, Parton had shared an update about her health, acknowledging that she had experienced a decline in her wellbeing following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025.

In recent years, Parton continued to be celebrated for her songwriting and musical contribution. On August 19, she was honoured with the Academy of Country Music’s Poet’s Award. In a video message accepting the honour, she said songwriting had always been “the most important part” of who she was creatively.

Now, as the world mourns her passing, Seaver’s words offer a fitting reflection on a woman whose life was defined by possibility.