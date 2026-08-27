A taste of South Africa comes to the UK

There are some things about home that are difficult to explain to someone who has never left it. Sometimes it is a particular dish, the smell of food being prepared the way you remember it or a plate that needs no explanation because you grew up knowing exactly what it tastes like. Sometimes it is music, a familiar accent or the sight of people gathering around food and conversation.
For South Africans living in the UK, the small reminders can matter. This is part of what Zambezi Fest, taking place in Northampton from 27 to 30 August, is trying to create: a space where South Africans and the wider Southern African community can find something familiar while being far from home.
Set against the Northamptonshire countryside, the four-day festival brings together food, music, sport, storytelling and family entertainment. Its organisers describe it as a celebration of Southern African culture and a "home away from home".
Food sits at the centre
For South Africans heading to Zambezi Fest this weekend, the offering promises a proper taste of home, with stalls serving favourites such as biltong, boerewors and spicy bunny chow. There will also be a broader selection of Southern African dishes, snacks and treats.
The festival grounds will become a bustling marketplace, with food vendors sharing space with stalls offering handmade crafts and other products inspired by the region. Visitors can browse, eat and talk, encountering familiar flavours and traditions in an environment that is distinctly British in location but unmistakably Southern African in character.
Bheki Ntuli, who attended the inaugural festival last year, remembers the feeling of familiarity.
"You don't always realise how much you miss the food until you're away from home," says Ntuli, who hails from Hammarsdale in KZN. "You can find a South African restaurant in the UK but an event like this is different because you're surrounded by people who understand the food, music and culture."
For people living abroad, food is rarely just food. It carries memory. It can preserve traditions across generations, introduce children to flavours associated with their parents' childhoods or simply offer comfort in an unfamiliar environment.
Director Joe Waggott says the festival is built around those connections: "Zambezi Fest is a celebration of Southern African music, food, culture, sport, families and friendship. Bringing together South Africans and the wider community from across the UK for a weekend that feels like a home away from home."
Another strand of familiarity
At the centre of the entertainment is MC Crazy Werrie, the South African presenter and entertainer whose high-energy style and connection to Southern African audiences make him a natural fit for a festival built around bringing the region's diaspora together.
Helen Kendall will bring another strand of familiarity.
Castella and Third Wheel will add further live music to the weekend, bringing performers with connections to Southern African audiences into a programme designed to move between familiar regional sounds and the wider UK festival experience.
The line-up stretches beyond music. Hashtags, Black Mamba Man, Alex Cavan, Josh Ansley and Nathan Smith are among the other performers and entertainers appearing across the weekend.
The festival emphasises storytelling. "Heads and Tails", described as a Southern African storytelling spectacle featuring Andy Copps and John Kirk, brings the region's oral storytelling traditions into the festival setting. It is a reminder that culture is not only preserved through food and music but through stories — the jokes, histories, characters and memories passed from one generation to another.
For children, the festival offers its own route into that experience. Summer Games, a story hunt, fire-lighting and a family parade with flags galore are among the activities planned for younger festival-goers and families. Face painting, interactive games and other activities will add to the sense that this is not simply an event for adults seeking a nostalgic weekend but a space where children can participate in a culture they may only know through their parents.
The family parade, in particular, offers a colourful expression of the festival's wider idea: different flags moving through the same space, representing different countries and identities while sharing a common Southern African connection.
Then there is rugby
On 29 August, Zambezi Fest will add another distinctly South African ingredient to the weekend when fans gather at the Overstone Event Field for a screening of the Springboks' Test against the All Blacks.
Sponsored by Mukuru, the watch party will allow South Africans in the UK to experience the match together as the two rugby rivals meet at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Kick-off is at 5.10pm South African time.
The fixture needs little introduction. The Springboks are the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, while their rivalry with New Zealand's All Blacks is among the most storied in international sport.
For South Africans living abroad, however, the match's significance might have less to do with its place in rugby history than with what happens when the national team plays.
"There's just something different about watching the Boks with other South Africans," says Ntuli. "You're thousands of kilometres from home but for those 80 minutes, you don't feel that far away. Everyone knows the songs, everyone has an opinion, everyone is shouting at the TV and suddenly you've got this little piece of South Africa right here in the UK."
The Springboks have long occupied a place in South African life that extends beyond sport. Their matches can bring together people who might disagree about almost everything else, united for 80 minutes by the familiar ritual of supporting the national team.
"For South Africans living abroad, the Springboks can be a powerful connection to home," says Mukuru country manager Victor Moyo. "We want to bring that feeling to Zambezi Fest, creating a space where people can come together, support the team and share the experience with fellow South Africans. It's about celebrating the team, the culture and the connections that keep us close to home, wherever we are."
Mukuru's involvement also speaks to the company's relationship with African diaspora communities. Its international money transfer services enable people living abroad to send money across borders to family and loved ones.
At Zambezi Fest connection is created through food, music, sport and conversation. Food might be the most immediate of the elements but rugby gives the vocabulary another language.
On 29 August, the Springboks will face the All Blacks in Cape Town. In Northampton, South Africans will gather to watch them. But before the whistle blows, there will be food, music, children playing, stories being told, flags in the air and conversations that might otherwise have happened thousands of kilometres away.
Perhaps that is the more revealing picture of what it means to take a piece of South Africa abroad: not trying to recreate home exactly as it was but bringing enough of it with you that, for a weekend, you do not have to miss it so much.