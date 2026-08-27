A taste of South Africa comes to the UK

There are some things about home that are difficult to explain to someone who has never left it. Sometimes it is a particular dish, the smell of food being prepared the way you remember it or a plate that needs no explanation because you grew up knowing exactly what it tastes like. Sometimes it is music, a familiar accent or the sight of people gathering around food and conversation.

For South Africans living in the UK, the small reminders can matter. This is part of what Zambezi Fest, taking place in Northampton from 27 to 30 August, is trying to create: a space where South Africans and the wider Southern African community can find something familiar while being far from home.

Set against the Northamptonshire countryside, the four-day festival brings together food, music, sport, storytelling and family entertainment. Its organisers describe it as a celebration of Southern African culture and a "home away from home".

Food sits at the centre For South Africans heading to Zambezi Fest this weekend, the offering promises a proper taste of home, with stalls serving favourites such as biltong, boerewors and spicy bunny chow. There will also be a broader selection of Southern African dishes, snacks and treats.

The festival grounds will become a bustling marketplace, with food vendors sharing space with stalls offering handmade crafts and other products inspired by the region. Visitors can browse, eat and talk, encountering familiar flavours and traditions in an environment that is distinctly British in location but unmistakably Southern African in character.

Bheki Ntuli, who attended the inaugural festival last year, remembers the feeling of familiarity.

"You don't always realise how much you miss the food until you're away from home," says Ntuli, who hails from Hammarsdale in KZN. "You can find a South African restaurant in the UK but an event like this is different because you're surrounded by people who understand the food, music and culture."

For people living abroad, food is rarely just food. It carries memory. It can preserve traditions across generations, introduce children to flavours associated with their parents' childhoods or simply offer comfort in an unfamiliar environment.