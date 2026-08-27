Anatomy of an adaptation

"From a broadcasting perspective," says Lengane, "an existing international format or book comes with a proven premise and audience data and a clearer sense of risk. In a market under commercial pressure, that makes the decision easier to defend."

Adaptations, Sema and Lengane say, can be a sustainable model but should not become the default answer to commissioning.

"Simply repackaging an international show with South African casting, language or setting is not necessarily cultural relevance," Lengane says, adding that the adaptation has to be transformed by local realities, humour, class dynamics, family structures, aspirations and social tension; "otherwise audiences eventually recognise that they are being sold a local skin over someone else's idea".

Sema adds: "The challenge for creatives is to turn these adapted shows/formats into shows that targeted audiences will feel are original. This is what sits at the heart of the adaptation." He believes that, if anything, the two can sit at the same table and add value to the broadcasters' repertoire instead of proving a threat to original stories.

This does not mean that original ideas aren't there but that commissioners are risk-averse. With the development time and patience that goes into original IP, there's the added willingness needed to invest in something before there's proof of audience. To this, the Barkers Media founders suggest that the healthiest model is a portfolio.

Adaptations can be used where there is a genuine case for localisation "but ring-fence meaningful development and commissioning budgets for original South African IP. Broadcasters should be asking: What story could only be told here? Those are the shows that can travel because they are specific — not because they imitate what has already worked elsewhere."

That is the kind of thinking that went into bringing Critical But Stable to the small screen. Before the book was commissioned, the producers needed to unpack it and develop it anew to ensure it would work on television. That meant a three-day writing getaway to Magaliesburg where the only breathing room they gave themselves was between meal breaks and bathroom runs.

When they discovered that there was another project that had used the book as key inspiration, Barkers Media had to act swiftly to differentiate their work while preserving the story's emotional core. "As a result, we had to pivot the point of view of the series from the female-driven to the men's perspective."

There was a consensus throughout development that the men had more stakes, exploring the nuances and textures that would resonate with men and women. Sema describes the shift, how they had to "introduce new themes, such as the brotherhood and the pressure that men are under to be providers, while keeping all the emotional core from the book as our guiding light."

To pull this off, Sema and Lengane note how active collaboration was key. Makholwa was involved throughout the journey as an executive producer, screenwriter and producer. Lengane adds: "Angela Makholwa worked on the story adaptation with us, the pitching process and eventually getting commissioned. She was involved in the look and feel of the series, casting and selecting crew. Angela was a partner throughout the whole process of producing this series."

Beyond the immediate success of Critical But Stable, the wave of literary adaptations speaks to a larger evolution in the South African television landscape. Books offer rich, culturally specific worlds that challenge formulaic TV storytelling, giving nuanced representation to South African lives and class structures.

"African literature can be particularly useful because its specificity is often its strength. When an adaptation preserves the author's point of view, cultural texture and moral complexity, it can challenge the idea that South African stories must be simplified to be accessible," Lengane says about the power of grounded and authentic stories.

Ultimately, the process of bringing Critical But Stable to the screen reveals that adapting books is far more than a trend in broadcasting strategy. The success of productions such as The Wife, Red Ink and The Polygamist are proof of this.