Dr Buselaphi Gxowa: a living blueprint of Maskandi

Song is more than sound. It is memory, inheritance and instruction — a way for one generation to leave a blueprint for the next, offering guidance on who we are, where we come from and the impact we are meant to have.

For Dr Buselaphi Gxowa, this understanding of music has shaped a remarkable career in Maskandi. Across 29 years, 14 albums and 21 awards, she has built a body of work that is rooted in tradition while continuing to speak to generations far removed from the circumstances in which many of her songs were first created.

Gxowa describes the songs she inherited and performs as amahubo, which means chants, songs or hymns. Her relationship with them began in Ngolotshe in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, where she was born at the homestead of the Buthelezi family.

"I am from a place called Ngolotshe in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. I was born in the homestead of the Buthelezi family. That is where we were taught amahubo," she says. "Yes, we learnt the songs but we also learnt where they came from, which was the most important part."

That distinction is central to understanding Gxowa's music. For her, learning a song was never simply about memorising words or melodies. It was about understanding the history contained in it and the people who had carried it before her.

Listen to her music, particularly Umendo and the lineage is audible. The chants and hymnal qualities sit at the heart of the song, giving it a quality that feels larger than the lyrics. Gxowa is not merely telling a story; she is reaching backwards and forwards through generations.

Her ability to hear music this way was developed over a lifetime of participating in different musical groups. Among them was Imithente, known for the song Simqonda Ngqo. The song has the force of a chant or declaration, repeatedly asserting a fearless identity while referencing different parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

At first listen, its language and energy could easily be interpreted through the familiar masculine imagery associated with Maskandi — confrontation, bravado and the language of men preparing to face one another.

But this is precisely the misconception Gxowa wants to challenge.

Maskandi, she says, has never belonged exclusively to men.

"Maskandi music is not only for men. For example, whenever there is a ceremony like umemulo (coming of age ceremony) or any ceremony that is significant for Zulu people, there is a moment where women gather and sing," she says. "We sing songs that will awaken and make the whole valley come alive and celebrate. Just us as women."

Her understanding of Maskandi is therefore not one of separation but of relationship. She speaks about synergy and the idea that some songs achieve their full meaning only when two voices or two sides of a relationship meet.

"In the same breath, some songs need the both of us to truly hold meaning and have an impact," she explains. "For example, when a man courts a woman, he will ask about her and when he finally finds where he's from, he will arrive in song. Should she agree to the courtship, she will respond in song."

In this exchange, song becomes conversation. It becomes courtship, communication and consent. One voice calls and another answers.

"Song has no gender; it belongs to no one," Gxowa says. "Maskandi music does not belong to just men and tradition has shown this time and time again."