Gig Guide: Crowned: The Comedy Shutdown hits The Market Theatre, Easy Freak releases Only Like You Do and Mahikeng FM launches #MakeMaftownGreatAgain

Comedy showdown brings knockout battle to theatre
Comedy gets competitive when Crowned: The Comedy Shutdown — Reloaded takes over The Market Theatre's John Kani Theatre on Saturday, 29 August.
The evening promises a mix of established performers and emerging comedians battling through knockout rounds, with the final four going head-to-head for a R20 000 cash prize.
The audience will also have a say, using a live clapometer to help determine the night's ultimate comedy champion.
The line-up includes Jacques Pienaar, Mfazomhlophe, Snatcho, Dr Matthews, Nqobile Mahlangu, Sandile the Giraffe, Masibonge Mndende, Keketso Hutamo, KingSbuda, Neo, Timani X, Emilio Tobias, Aiden Ho and Nkukza Phiri.
Celeste Ntuli and Siphelele "Pele Pele" Mchunu will host the show, while comedy heavyweights David Kau and Trevor Gumbi take on judging duties.
As part of Women's Month, guests are encouraged to arrive in their best doek for the Doek Challenge, with prizes up for grabs. YFM DJ FIF_LAAA will keep the party going between the laughs.
The show forms part of The Market Theatre's 50th anniversary programme. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are R250 through Webtickets. The original 7 August date was postponed but previously purchased tickets remain valid.
Mahikeng FM puts the creative economy in the spotlight
Mahikeng FM is looking beyond the airwaves with #MakeMaftownGreatAgain, a new movement aimed at creating more opportunities for the city's creatives, entrepreneurs, businesses and communities.
The initiative will bring together culture, music, business and community storytelling through a series of platforms, including HHP Thursdays, Soul Garden Experience and Creativity Without Barriers, which will spotlight artists with disabilities.
Entrepreneurs and creatives will also have a space to connect through The Art of Business, an outdoor podcast and market concept, while Village to Village will take the station into surrounding communities to uncover stories and conversations that can feed into radio, digital and documentary content.
For CEO Karabo Kgokong, the project is about investing in Mahikeng's future rather than simply celebrating its past.
The movement also aims to create stronger links between the creative sector and businesses, government and community organisations, with job creation and talent development forming part of its broader ambitions.
With its mix of live events, broadcasting and digital storytelling, #MakeMaftownGreatAgain hopes to turn local talent into sustainable opportunities.
Easy Freak gives an old song a fresh groove
Easy Freak are heading into the next chapter with Only Like You Do, a funk-driven single that gives new life to a song first written when the duo began in 2016.
What started as a slow, melancholic acoustic track has been reshaped with a new groove, funkier production and live instrumentation, offering a preview of what listeners can expect from the duo's upcoming album, The Touch, due on 11 December via Ultra Records.
The Johannesburg duo have spent the months since their December 2025 release working on new music, with Dom and Jude handling much of the writing and production themselves.
They have also brought in musicians including Freeman Gumede on bass, Gloria Boyi on strings and Zama Zwane on backing vocals.
The album marks a new phase for the pair, who recently signed with Ultra after years of operating independently. With a new studio space and plenty of music lined up, Easy Freak are clearly not slowing down.
Only Like You Do is streaming now.