Gig Guide: Crowned: The Comedy Shutdown hits The Market Theatre, Easy Freak releases Only Like You Do and Mahikeng FM launches #MakeMaftownGreatAgain

Mahikeng FM puts the creative economy in the spotlight Mahikeng FM is looking beyond the airwaves with #MakeMaftownGreatAgain, a new movement aimed at creating more opportunities for the city's creatives, entrepreneurs, businesses and communities.

The initiative will bring together culture, music, business and community storytelling through a series of platforms, including HHP Thursdays, Soul Garden Experience and Creativity Without Barriers, which will spotlight artists with disabilities.

Entrepreneurs and creatives will also have a space to connect through The Art of Business, an outdoor podcast and market concept, while Village to Village will take the station into surrounding communities to uncover stories and conversations that can feed into radio, digital and documentary content.

For CEO Karabo Kgokong, the project is about investing in Mahikeng's future rather than simply celebrating its past.

The movement also aims to create stronger links between the creative sector and businesses, government and community organisations, with job creation and talent development forming part of its broader ambitions.