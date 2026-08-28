TEEKS on modern masculinity, Māori heritage and his first South African Tour

New Zealand soul singer and songwriter Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, aka TEEKS, is performing for the first time in South Africa this week. His music is rooted in his Māori heritage. For the artist, carrying indigenous lineage influences the way he navigates the global music industry. He has an anticipation to discover synergies of South Africa's rich cultural tapestry.

“My culture and heritage definitely inform what I do with my work and the way I approach music through songwriting and live performance. But beyond that, just my culture, my heritage and the values I grew up with inform my everyday life and how I navigate the world.

“I lead with a deep understanding of who I am, who I come from and where I come from. Because in my culture, heritage and lineage and ancestry are incredibly important to self-understanding and self-awareness. We have a lot of traditions, cultural practices and rituals that we, I guess, use to inform the way we move through life to protect ourselves and also honour things in the right way.

“In regard to performing live, I like to think of live performance as a ceremony and being able to have that shared experience, that reciprocity of energy in one space with a concentration of energy. It is a huge privilege to be in control of that, and it is a responsibility. I don't take that lightly and I always want to do the best I can. But, you know, there's the crossover with the rich culture that is embedded in the tapestry of South Africa and Africa.”

The artist is influenced by soul music.

“It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the origin of soul music and where it comes from. The world has derived the benefit through soul music and black culture. This originates back to Africa. These are bigger conversations and deeper conversations.”

The singer’s tracks, among them First Time and Remember Me, gained massive organic traction in South Africa before he set foot here. He has an idea of why his particular brand of quiet, introspective soul resonates with his South African audience.

“Going back to the essence of soul music, where it originates from and who it originates from, people are connecting to that. It's important to acknowledge the influence that black culture and Africa have had on the rest of the world and informed genres, including soul music, rock music and pretty much every genre there is.

“As an introspective person, I'm an introvert. A lot of the time I keep to myself but that's where I find the greatest access, you know, to tap into the realm, which I feel like music, songs, already out there, already written and it's just up to me, up to the artists to bring them into realisation, into this dimension. I feel very grateful and blessed that people are connected to the music in that way.”

Soul and R&B have often been avenues for male artists to express raw emotion. For TEEKS, his work tackles vulnerability in a way that feels intentional and decolonial.

His path to emotional honesty has taught him a few lessons about modern masculinity.

“It's been a journey for me, you know, because there's also a lot of unlearning that I've had to do. And even though I'm an indigenous man, I live in a country that was colonised by the British and that indoctrination seeped its way into our paradigm of thinking. There are things that I had to learn and unlearn growing up, because emotional vulnerability and expression wasn't something that came naturally or that easy to me.

“Outside performance and song, it wouldn't be normal for men to speak about their feelings and what they were going through because we're always taught to suck it up and be tough. But through just growing up and spending time learning and unlearning again, there's been a reclamation, I guess.

“There's been a lot of unlearning but a lot of reclamation of, you know, our ancestral knowledge and acknowledging the masculine and also embracing the feminine, and having them both coexist and being part of who we are. Leaning into that softness has been important. Creativity in itself is inherently a feminine trait. There's a lot of misconceptions and social conditioning that we've all had to deal with. I've come a long way.

“This also comes back to authenticity because that also ties into self-expression, being your authentic self and being vulnerable enough to express yourself.”

The artist adapts the intimacy and emotional weight of his performances to fit the venues’ different crowd dynamic.

“I try to keep things as cohesive and seamless as possible. Some things you can't control, like the environment and the setting, but what I can control is putting on a show that people will remember. That's what I'm really focused on — being able to translate all the emotion through the music and take people on a journey. No matter which city, which venue you're in, I want people to walk away with the same feeling.”

TEEKS’s live shows are often described less like standard concerts and more like sacred, quiet spaces where audiences are brought to stillness.