Aphiwe Sithole is building a new language for African luxury

That idea of identity is fundamental to SITHOLE. The brand is built around craftsmanship, storytelling. Sithole's background as an actor and storyteller has also influenced the way he approaches fashion.

“Everything we do has to do with a story and narrative.”

The decision to move quickly into the international fashion arena was not an accident. He says seeing SITHOLE on a runway has been part of his vision. The opportunity came through Mzukisi Mbane, the founder of clothing brand Imprint South Africa.

Mbane reached out about bringing the brand into a fashion moment that would eventually lead to Paris.

He admits a certain amount of “delusion” involved in believing that a young African luxury house could move so quickly.

“You have to have a little bit of delusion,” he laughs.

SITHOLE's approach to exclusivity is equally deliberate. Its limited-edition philosophy is not designed simply to create hype or manufacture demand. Sithole sees scarcity as part of the brand's value system.

“The scarcity thing isn’t like a marketing trick,” he says. “It’s a value system.”

Rather than producing thousands of pieces because a particular design performs well commercially, SITHOLE's pieces are individually numbered and limited. Once an edition is finished, it is retired.

“If a piece has a particular story and identity, I want its existence to mean something,” Sithole explains.

For the person wearing SITHOLE, that creates more than a fashion statement. He wants the wearer to feel a sense of belonging to something rare.