Aphiwe Sithole is building a new language for African luxury

For Aphiwe Sithole, luxury is not simply about what is expensive, exclusive or difficult to obtain. It is about meaning, identity and the story carried by an object. It is about creating something that can stand confidently in the world without having to explain where it comes from.
That philosophy sits at the centre of SITHOLE Luxury House, the Cape Town luxury brand founded by Aphiwe Sithole, whose first category is eyewear.
Within just six months of its founding, the brand had made its way from Cape Town to Paris, appearing on the runway at Africa Fashion UP during Paris Fashion Week as the eyewear partner for Imprint South Africa.
For Sithole, however, the rapid ascent is less surprising than it might appear.
“I didn’t set out to create another eyewear brand. I wanted to build a luxury house from Africa that could eventually exist in the same global conversation as the houses we traditionally see in Paris and Milan and London.”
Eyewear, he explains, became the starting point because of its intimacy.
“I love the fact that it’s the first thing you see. It sits on your face and it changes your presence in a way. It communicates identity.”
That idea of identity is fundamental to SITHOLE. The brand is built around craftsmanship, storytelling. Sithole's background as an actor and storyteller has also influenced the way he approaches fashion.
“Everything we do has to do with a story and narrative.”
The decision to move quickly into the international fashion arena was not an accident. He says seeing SITHOLE on a runway has been part of his vision. The opportunity came through Mzukisi Mbane, the founder of clothing brand Imprint South Africa.
Mbane reached out about bringing the brand into a fashion moment that would eventually lead to Paris.
He admits a certain amount of “delusion” involved in believing that a young African luxury house could move so quickly.
“You have to have a little bit of delusion,” he laughs.
SITHOLE's approach to exclusivity is equally deliberate. Its limited-edition philosophy is not designed simply to create hype or manufacture demand. Sithole sees scarcity as part of the brand's value system.
“The scarcity thing isn’t like a marketing trick,” he says. “It’s a value system.”
Rather than producing thousands of pieces because a particular design performs well commercially, SITHOLE's pieces are individually numbered and limited. Once an edition is finished, it is retired.
“If a piece has a particular story and identity, I want its existence to mean something,” Sithole explains.
For the person wearing SITHOLE, that creates more than a fashion statement. He wants the wearer to feel a sense of belonging to something rare.
He describes the desired effect simply: confidence.
“When they wear SITHOLE, I want them to feel instantly like a burst of confidence,” he says. “To feel seen. To feel like you own something.”
Eyewear is the founding category but Sithole says there is significant work happening behind the scenes, including potential partnerships with major names that he is not yet able to reveal.
“Eyewear is just the first category,” he says. “There’s a lot more coming.”
The bigger challenge, though, is not simply launching new products. It is ensuring that SITHOLE becomes a lasting fashion house rather than another brand that enjoys a brief moment of visibility before disappearing.
Instead, the brand is being built backwards, starting with the right rooms, the right relationships and the right circles.
The ultimate ambition is far greater than commercial success. Sithole wants SITHOLE to challenge the way African fashion is understood locally and internationally.
He believes African fashion is too often reduced to familiar visual shorthand: prints, traditional references and assumptions about what locally made products should look like.
“I want to change the narrative about what African fashion can be and how it should be,” he says.
That intention is visible in the brand's visual language. Sithole points to SITHOLE's founding campaign with Woolworths, which he says was created to avoid the expected imagery associated with Africa.
“I didn’t want something that’s kind of generic,” he says. “When you say Africa, there’s going to be prints, there’s probably going to be them in a forest-looking place or whatever.
“I wanted to give it an international and timeless look.”
For Sithole, this is not about distancing SITHOLE from Africa. It is about refusing to suggest that there is only one way for African design to look.
Five years from now, he wants SITHOLE to be one of the names people immediately associate with fashion on the continent — a reference point for what African luxury can become.
“I hope that in five years’ time when people think about the fashion industry and fashion in Africa, it’s one of the names that pops up,” he says.